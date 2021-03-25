Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Size to Reach USD 274.63 Billion in 2028 | Rapid Adoption of Smart Classrooms in Schools and Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advantages and benefits associated with ED-Tech and smart classrooms such as flexibility in timing, video graphic presentation of topics, and ease of use among younger learners are some key factors driving market revenue growth currently. Establishment of a number of Ed-Tech startups such as Teachable, Practically, and SV Academy has been boosting market revenue growth to a significant extent.

Key players in the market are adopting strategies of new product launches and entering into partnerships to expand market footprint. In April 2020, IBM and Cisco partnered to support e-learning in Spain, UK, and Romania. Rising demand for smart classrooms in schools and institutes is another factor contributing to market growth. Smart classrooms ensure quality education and ease of teaching, which makes it an increasingly preferred alternative to traditional forms of education. Rising prevalence of educational applications is another factor supporting market growth.

In October 2019, Directorate General of Training of the Government of India signed a MoU with Cisco to avail its digital technology to National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs).

In February 2018, Discovery Education and Loving Municipal School District of New Mexico partnered to develop a creative environment for students through Discovery Education’s digital services.

Learning management system segment accounted for largest revenue share in the Ed-tech and smart classroom market in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance of other segments during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the benefits associated with learning management. For instance, learning management system is used to create content and track classroom instructions which can be accessed remotely using any web browser.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid penetration of mobile devices, adoption of online education in lieu of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising government funding in the education sector in markets in countries in the region.

Major companies operating in the market are Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Ed-tech and smart classroom market based on hardware, education system, end use, and region.

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Interactive Projectors Interactive Displays

Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Learning Management System Student Information System Classroom Assessment System Classroom Collaboration System Classroom Management System Document Management System Student Response System Talent Management System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Kindergarten K-12 Higher Education



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



