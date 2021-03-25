NEP Launches New Production Centre on London’s Famed Gray’s Inn Road

LONDON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the leading worldwide technical production partner for premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, announced that they have opened a new production centre at 200 Gray’s Inn Road in the heart of London. Supported by NEP’s world-renowned engineering prowess and technical capabilities, this new production centre is designed to be flexible in every way – with easily adaptable workspaces, quickly scalable resources, and virtual studio solutions – allowing it to adapt to the needs of almost any type of broadcast or streaming production on any given day.

“This facility was designed, implicitly, in a way that allows us to mould it to meet the needs of any production, even as they change day-to-day,” says Steve Jenkins, President, NEP UK & Ireland. “But perhaps more important is the capability and power of the infrastructure backing it up. The NEP Production Centre - London is integrated into NEP’s global network of data centres and production facilities, which provides access to the full range and depth of our resources and media solutions around the world, real-time. We can also rapidly deploy new, innovative products and services as they launch. This flexibility, combined with the power of NEP’s infrastructure, greatly expands the creative possibilities available to our clients.”

The NEP Production Centre - London includes spaces that can be configured for control rooms, edit, reversioning, sub-cut, media management, vision control/shading, and production galleries, including:

3 Production Control Rooms

2 Sound Control Rooms

3 Multi-Functional Production Spaces

9 Flexible Control Rooms

A Flexible Green Screen Studio – capable of utilizing NEP’s virtual studio solutions

A Temporary Equipment Room – suitable for housing any required equipment

The facility’s central location and diverse 100Gb connections, combined with NEP’s extensive connectivity capabilities, allows NEP to provide fully managed connectivity solutions. Using fibre, BT Tower, or satellite, it can link to any location in the UK and a growing number of locations in Europe, North America and around the globe. Additionally, as part of NEP’s AnyLive network, it is permanently connected to over 250 event venues in the UK and Ireland. NEP can also provide any of their in-house connectivity assets, including SNG’s, hybrid satellite/fibre vehicles, satellite flyaway systems, and more.

Conveniently located with easy access to public transportation and several major airports, the NEP Production Centre – London is in close proximity to London’s many media institutions and infrastructure. The building includes reception, atrium, break-out space and two meeting areas.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit https://www.nepgroup.co.uk/nep-production-centre-london.

NEP's launch of the NEP Production Centre - London is part of the company’s strategic goal to become the worldwide leader in Centralised (Remote) Production. It is part of their rapidly expanding network of connected data centres and production facilities around the globe, including facilities online in Bracknell, Manchester, Hilversum, Oslo, Zurich, Sydney, Melbourne and Washington D.C. They plan to launch more facilities this year in Europe, South East Asia and the United States.

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been the leading worldwide outsourced technical production partner helping premier content producers bring live sports and entertainment to life. Our services include centralized and remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, virtual and in-studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post-production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 88 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 25 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

