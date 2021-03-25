Waturu Holding A/S – Change in financial calendar and postponement of date for publication of the annual report for 2020

Danish English

Company announcement nr. 66

Vejle, March 25th 2021



Change in financial calendar and postponement of date for publication of the annual report for 2020



According to the financial calendar for 2021, the company's annual report for 2020 was to be published on March 26, 2021. The preparation of the annual report has taken longer than expected and is not yet ready.



The annual report for 2020 will instead be published on April 8, 2021.



Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

