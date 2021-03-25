CanQualify and BearKat Land Services Partner to Help Clients Streamline Projects

LEHI, Utah and MIDLAND, Texas, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contractor qualifying service CanQualify and BearKat Land Services have mutually agreed to help their clients by referring those customers to each other as the need arises.



Lehi, Utah-based CanQualify speeds the process for companies in many sectors, including energy, who need to vet and qualify contractors before allowing them onsite. Relying on CanQualify’s verification of qualifications including any requisite certification, bonding, experience and training can relieve hiring companies of the need to gather this information separately on every contractor they hire. And CanQualify does this faster, more economically and more efficiently than competitors.

BearKat Land Services, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Midland, Texas with an office in Dallas, provides full-service land and right-of-way services primarily for oil, gas and renewable energy companies, in addition to state and federal agencies.

BearKat Founder John Dobbs said, “Many times our clients hire us to acquire land rights for development of oil and gas wells, solar and wind projects or rights-of-way for pipelines, powerlines or roads. When our work is done, clients often need onsite contractors to complete the construction or other tasks. Those companies and individuals need to be vetted for any required licensing, bonding, safety training and more. So when we refer them to CanQualify, it saves them time while giving them peace of mind about hiring those people.”

“Contract work is the future, and CanQualify simplifies a significant part of that option,” Dobbs added.

CanQualify VP for Business Development Robert Hacker added, “While our company is active in many industries, we see oil and gas as an important growth opportunity, especially as the country emerges from pandemic-related shutdowns. We want to help our energy clients grow their production, and partnering with BearKat will streamline their efforts.”

He continued, “If John has a client who needs to hire contractors for pipeline—those contractors may already be in our database. If not, we can prequalify them the same day if all their insurance, safety manuals and other requirements are in order. Many of our competitors take weeks and charge thousands of dollars to do this.”

Contact:

John Dobbs

bearkatlandservices.com

email: john@bearkatlandservices.com

CanQualify

Robert Hacker

www.canqualify.com

email: info@canqualify.com