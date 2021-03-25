PBGH Launches Primary Care Collaborative to Improve Chronic Disease Care in a Virtual Setting

San Francisco, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a nonprofit coalition of nearly 40 large, private employers and public health care purchasers committed to transforming health care nationwide, today announced a new program designed to improve care for patients with chronic disease within the primary care setting by fully optimizing the tools of virtual health care.

CalHIVE (Health. Impact. Value. Engagement.) Network, builds on a successful four-year Practice Transformation Initiative operated by PBGH’s California Quality Collaborative (CQC) program, and is funded by CVS Health with a three-year, $5,550,000 grant. This grant is part of CVS Health’s commitment to investing in California’s health care delivery system, reflected in the November 2018 agreement between CVS Health and California’s Department of Managed Health Care. Focused on improving clinical outcomes for patients with diabetes and asthma, the CalHIVE program will offer dynamic learning events, individualized coaching and analytics support to transform primary care practices to enable patient-centered care delivered virtually.

Participating organizations serve over 750,000 patients across California’s Central Valley and Inland Empire, where patients with diabetes and asthma have poorer clinical outcomes compared to the rest of the state. CQC will work with the following seven provider organizations representing 1,300 clinicians through September 2022:

“We’re very excited about the CalHIVE Network and want to recognize CVS Health’s investment in primary care within California. Our programming will support these primary care practices to provide patient-centered telehealth during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency as well as improving chronic condition outcomes for patients across California,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, president and CEO of Purchaser Business Group on Health.

“Ensuring patients have access to primary and preventative care is critical, especially for people managing chronic diseases,” said Kristen Miranda, California Market President, Aetna, a CVS Health Company. “Increasing access to these services, particularly with virtual care, helps close the gaps in care that exist for those in significant need.”

Since the inception of PBGH’s California Quality Collaborative program in 2007, it has worked with major health plans and California medical groups to coordinate scalable and measurable improvement in care delivery that benefit patients, health care purchasers and providers. CQC’s pioneering Practice Transformation Initiative demonstrated that when physician practices were supported to offer optimal primary care, not only did patient outcomes improve, but $345 million was saved by avoiding unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

For more information about CQC, visit www.pbgh.org/program/california-quality-collaborative.

About Purchaser Business Group on Health. PBGH is a nonprofit coalition representing nearly 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend $100 billion annually purchasing health care services for more than 15 million Americans and their families. PBGH has a 30-year track record of incubating new, disruptive operational programs in partnership with large employers and other health care purchasers. Our initiatives are designed to test innovative methods and scale successful approaches that lower health care costs and increase quality across the U.S. Find out more about our strategies at www.pbgh.org.

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

About Central City Community Health Center. Central City Community Health Center delivers its core primary healthcare services through a Patient-Centered Medical Home model of “continuum of care” that is tailored to the individual’s own life-cycle segment through age appropriate screenings, vaccinations, education, and prevention programs. Our mission is “to provide quality health and human services to the medically underserved and low-income population in a culturally relevant manner.”

About Choice Medical Group. Choice Medical Group is a team of Board Certified Primary Care and Specialty Physicians providing high quality medical care to our High Desert Community. They offer a network of over 200 primary care physicians and specialists, 12 urgent care facilities, and associations with local hospitals.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare. Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) provides medical care and wellness services to patients in the Coachella Valley and surrounding desert communities of Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California. DOHC is an organization that contracts to provide health care services to Medicare Advantage and other health plans. In turn, DOHC contracts with a network of primary care providers and specialists, as well as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other health care partners.



About EPIC Management, LLC. EPIC Management, LLC. collaborates with medical groups and health care providers, offering expertise and insight to meet their unique challenges. Providing management and consulting services to Southern California multi-specialty physician groups and independent practice associations, including Beaver Medical Group, Pinnacle Medical Group, Redlands Yucaipa Medical Group, Fenix Health Medical Group, Family Practice Medical Group, Alliance Desert Physicians and Tri-Valley Medical Group.

About Golden Valley Health Centers. Golden Valley Health Centers is funded by federal monies, grants specifically for care of low income and homeless patients, insurance reimbursement for care and donations. GVHC is a private, non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center system with operations in 40+ sites in Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties and provides comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health care to an ethnically diverse population.

About PrimeCare. PrimeCare largest network of independently-contracted primary care doctors and specialists in the Inland Empire (Riverside and San Bernardino counties). PrimeCare also provides care services across hospitals, urgent care centers, labs and more. PrimeCare is part of OptumCare®, a care delivery organization that improves patient health and helps make health care work better. At OptumCare, health care is built around its patients.

About Prospect Medical Group. Prospect Medical is comprised of owned and managed medical groups/IPAs as well as a managed services organization (MSO) operations, supporting all health plan delegated functions for medical groups / IPA Affiliates. Since 1985, Prospect places an emphasis on delivering exceptional medical care, helps members get maximum value from their insurance coverage, and offers exclusive services to its members. Today, Prospect Medical is made up of more than 11,000 physicians, and is affiliated with over 40 hospitals and outpatient centers.

