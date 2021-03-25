Routeware Global Acquires ReCollect to Add Digital Engagement Expertise

PORTLAND, Ore., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routeware Global, Inc., a leading provider of integrated software solutions to the solid waste and fleet industries, today announced they have acquired ReCollect Systems, Inc., an innovative provider of communication and education tools for recycling.



Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, ReCollect helps governments and businesses make recycling more effective in their communities by using digital services to transform citizen engagement. ReCollect’s mobile applications and online tools help reduce contamination, “wishcycling”, and call volumes, while empowering customers to be great recyclers.

Routeware Global sees the rapidly increasing use of online communication, education, and self-service technology as a key trend in the waste and recycling sector and one it is eager to work on with customers.

“Using technology to create more sustainable communities is a key theme for Routeware Global, and one that is hugely important to our customers,” said Tom Malone, CEO, Routeware Global. “We are already helping customers reduce vehicle emissions and successfully introduce new recycling programs. The communication and engagement tools ReCollect offer will help us do even more.”

The deal expands Routeware Global’s integrated software solutions for municipalities and private waste haulers to now support processes from first citizen contact through to service delivery at the curb. ReCollect’s solutions will complement the fleet automation, back office and billing, and route optimization software that Routeware Global already provides to over 700 customers in North America and the United Kingdom.

The two companies are looking forward to working together to expand the services, offerings, and customers of both companies.

“Providing customers with an easier and more engaging way to access information and services significantly increases the quantity and quality of recycling,” said David Eaves, CEO of ReCollect. “That’s critical to achieving sustainability goals. As part of Routeware Global, ReCollect will be able to help even more people play their part.”

“ReCollect is a fantastic company, with a strong sense of purpose, and an impressive customer base,” said Malone. “The addition of David and his team to Routeware Global is very exciting for us.”

ABOUT ROUTEWARE GLOBAL:

Routeware Global is a leading provider of on-board computers and software solutions to the solid waste and fleet industries. Routeware Global’s integrated software solutions provide smart cities and private haulers with capabilities including fleet automation, back office and billing, route optimization, and digital communication and education tools. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Our brands, products, and services include Routeware, Core Computing Solutions, EasyRoute, Webaspx, RouteOptix, Andrews Software Inc. (ASI), and now ReCollect. For more information, visit www.routeware.com.

ABOUT RECOLLECT:

ReCollect is a technology company that combines deep expertise in solid waste and recycling with technology that works for government and business organizations. ReCollect offers industry leading mobile apps and modular additions to local government and hauler websites to help automate and streamline the communications between a solid waste and recycling operation and their customers. ReCollect’s mission is “To arm organizations with solid waste and recycling communication tools that can make a measurable impact on our planet.” ReCollect works with governments and business organizations in both North America and the United Kingdom. The organization is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, with staff located across North America. For more information, visit www.recollect.net.