Questex Acquires Digital Signage Expo, Aligns with Questex’s Focus on the Experience Economy and Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex lives in the experience economy bringing people together in the markets that help them live better and live longer and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences in fast growing markets.



Today, Questex announces it has acquired the assets of Digital Signage Expo. The acquisition complements Questex’s business and aligns with its growth strategy including both acquisition and organic growth in the experience economy. It builds on the recent acquisition of LDI, which connects design, technology and production to the live audience experience, and with Questex’s Technology assets including Sensors Converge, StreamTV Show and Fierce Electronics.

Questex CEO Paul Miller commented, “We’re starting 2021 in a very strong position with the right people, the right products and the right processes. We’ve created a strong foundation and strategy that is incredibly relevant to the disruptive trends currently in the market. Digital Signage Expo complements our portfolio perfectly and we’re excited for the opportunity to grow these properties as part of the Questex family. We hope to build upon the past success of the brand to connect suppliers with buyers across this very exciting market.”

The digital signage industry is booming. Digital signage technologies like LCD, LED and projection-to-display images, video, and streaming media are in a whole host of spaces including hotels, restaurants, retail stores and more, creating opportunities for suppliers in the digital signage and the digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising industries. The global digital signage market size is predicted to grow to USD $31.71 billion by 2025 (Grand View Research, Inc.), while the digital OOH advertising market is expected to reach $31.05 billion in 2023 (ResearchAndMarkets.com). Additionally, with an increased demand for connected lighting systems and the global high-end lighting market expected to reach USD $24.3 billion by 2025 (Grand View Research, Inc.), Digital Signage Expo in tandem with LDI will provide a strong platform for connecting buyers and sellers in this market.

Questex, owned by MidOcean Partners, acquired the rights to the live and digital assets including all trademarks, tradenames, websites, domain names, databases as well as customer, vendor and attendee lists. Questex will announce the go-forward strategy for these assets in the near future.

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has managed approximately $4.8 billion of committed capital. It has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and currently manages over $7.5 billion across a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts as of December 2020.

