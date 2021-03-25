Immediate Edge Review: How Immediate Edge App Software Works?

New York City, NY, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Of late, a lot has been spoken of Bitcoin. The pandemic and successive lockdowns have ensured that the progenitor of cryptocurrencies stamps its authority in the world's financial system. For the first time since its inception, the value of Bitcoin crossed $50,000.

So, one thing is clear: if someone today wants to put their money in the market and multiply it, Bitcoin is their best chance. Now, there's a software, Immediate Edge, developed for the convenience of beginners in the market. This review will give readers an idea about the software and decide if it suits their financial requirements.

About Immediate Edge

According to the creators of Immediate Edge, they have designed innovative software, especially for this cryptocurrency trading platform. The software is connected with all the popular global exchanges like Kraken, Binance, Coinbase, etc., and gathers price data for Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. The software then processes this data, compares it with the historic profit-making trade conditions, and then generates winning predictions. According to the functionalities available on the user account page of this platform, the users can choose the trade parameters like the currency pair, the leverage, the risk profile, etc., and let the auto trading robot execute the trade. Using this option, the clients can engage themselves in some other work, while the auto trading robot executes the winning trades when the market situations are profitable and book profits.

What Currency is Used to Back Bitcoin?

Contrary to popular opinion, Bitcoin isn't backed by a physical asset like a regular asset such as stocks, commodities, and fiat currencies. In fact, Bitcoin is backed by a distributed ledger that is available in the public domain. This ledger stores all transactions that are carried out in the entire Bitcoin system. So, how does it have value? As Bitcoin is rare and has a limited supply (around 21 million tokens), it's precious, just like gold.

It should also be known that most people involved in the financial sector believe that Bitcoin has the potential to end the reign of the US dollar. The US dollar is used as a "federal reserve" by most economies of the world, and with the increasing debt on the US government, the trust in the dollar is slowly fading away. And, with pandemic situations, many businesses have turned towards digital currencies like Bitcoin. As more and more people begin to entrust the progenitor of cryptocurrency, it looks all set to displace the greenback from its dominance in the coming decade.

How Does Immediate Work?

For any trader who wants to try their fortune in the cryptocurrency market, it is judicious to understand the functionalities of digital currency trading. Several exchanges allow trading in cryptocurrencies, but each deals with different sets of cryptocurrencies and also has different regulations. So, for a trader to be successful in crypto trading, it is important to choose a trading platform that makes provisions for trading in multiple cryptos and different exchanges. Immediate Edge is one trading platform that gives both these advantages to the members. The creators of this trading platform claim that it can scan the global exchanges and recognize the profit-making trade opportunities that are 98.9% accurate. After the members select one trade, the software can complete the orders and transfer the profits to the trading account.

Benefits of Immediate Edge

The platform claims to have a sophisticated algorithm capable of working in the blockchain environment and predicting profit-making trades.

It is an easy-to-use and free trading platform.

Selects the winning trades after scanning the present market prices and also the historic trade data.

Secure trading as all the data is encrypted and high-level security protocols followed.

The account can be opened from any computer or smartphone that has an internet connection.

Customer support is always available to guide the members.

This trading platform is very fast and leads the market by a few milliseconds so that the users can book profits before others.

How to Use Immediate Edge?

Step I: Register on the Immediate Edge Trading Platform

People who want to start trading on the Immediate Edge have to first sign-up on the website. They'll find a registration form on the homepage of the website. It has to be filled with accurate personal information, including the user's name, email ID, and phone number. Once the system successfully accepts the form, the user is inducted into the platform, and they can access the private members' section. As per the website of the platform, users aren't charged any fee for registering.

Step II: Add Funds to the Trading Account

The second stage of the process is adding money to the trading account. The funds added by users in their trading accounts get used later on to execute trade orders. So, undoubtedly, it's the most important step in the process.

The minimum deposit that any user can make is $250. The amount for a start-up deposit is kept to be quite low by the company, and it provides the users an opportunity to start with small orders before placing bigger orders. The platform accepts payments from various methods so users can select the one that's suitable for them.

Step III: Verification of Details and Encryption of Account

Another important step that the software is responsible for entirely is information verification and account encryption. First, it will make sure that the details provided by the user are correct and accurate. Once the authentication is complete, the system will proceed to encrypt the user's account under a secure network. These steps, taken by the system, ensure that swindles and scams are prevented and the transactions carried out on the platform are secure.

Step IV: Demo Account

Now, the platform also allows users to use the features of the software virtually. It provides a 'demo account' feature that will help users to first place virtual orders using the credits in the account. It helps them judge if the software is suitable.

Familiarize yourself with Immediate Edge using a free demo account.

Step V: Choose Trading Mode and Adjust Parameters

In contrast to other automated trading platforms, Immediate Edge offers its customers full autonomy to run their trading accounts. Users with more experience can choose the manual mode, and those with lesser experience can go with the assistance mode. The software will execute trade orders for users in the assistance mode.

Now, traders need to fix their trading requirements, such as tokens to invest in every trade, the time interval between two orders, and personal risk profile according to their preferences. They will also have to take time to adjust these parameters continually. This is because the software brings out trading signals based on these parameters.

Step VI: Execute Trade Orders and Profit

The formalities are now over, and traders can proceed to place real orders. The funds present in the trading account are used to execute these trades. The software boasts a win rate of nearly 99%, i.e., traders will be able to profit from each order.

Step VII: Fill Withdrawal Form and Transfer Profits

Traders can withdraw profits earned anytime they wish. For transferring profits, they will have to fill a withdrawal form and enter the required details. Once this form is processed, the profits get transferred to their respective accounts. The money appears in the bank statement within 3-5 days.

Cost Implications

Even though the developers don't charge registration fees, brokerage commission, or withdrawal fees from users, they do take a small maintenance fee—this a minimal fee that's deducted from the profit earned by the users. The creators claim that the funds are used to improve the user experience of the software.

FAQs

How much money in profits can an inexperienced trader expect to earn from the software?

The Immediate Edge trading software is created in a beginner-friendly manner. The developers of the software claim that even inexperienced traders will be able to earn profits from using the software. However, the profits are entirely dependent on the investment made by the trader. It increases as investment increases. So, traders have to ensure that they gradually raise their investment to earn more profits.

How reliable is the withdrawal system of the trading platform?

Yes, the withdrawal system of the trading platform is reliable and safe. The software encrypts the trading accounts of every user under a secure mechanism. This facilitates smooth and secure transactions on the platform. Users have to fill a withdrawal form with the required information. The software approves this form and hence the withdrawal. Users will receive the profits in their bank accounts within 3-5 days.

What are the privacy features offered by the platform?

First, the details provided by users are checked and verified by the software. Second, it allows users to create personalized passwords. As each account is password-protected, only the respective individuals have access to it. These are the steps taken by the software to ensure the security and privacy of the users' trading accounts.

Conclusion

Whenever someone talks of trading, there's always a risk associated with it. But the Immediate Edge software reduces the chances of losing to a minimal 1%. It means that traders on the software can win profits from each trade.

It's a free platform, and interested users can sign-up on the official website of the platform.

