Global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market - Analysis and Forecast to 2030

LONDON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the 5G infrastructure equipment market, 5G is at the frontline of getting through the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as countries worldwide are now relying on the internet for day-to-day operations.



The global 5G infrastructure equipment market is expected to grow at a rate of 69.93% from 2019 ad reach $18 billion by 2023. The drivers of the 5G market are increasing demand from different business sectors, and dependence of IoT technology on 5G infrastructure.

The increasing demand for 5G by different business sectors is expected to boost the 5G infrastructure equipment market in the forecast period. Several industries aim to harness the benefits of 5G’s offering of improved performance and reliability.

For instance, the technology is expected to help the automobile sector create smart vehicles and empower the use of vehicle-to-vehicle communications. The manufacturing sector will benefit from faster production and improve standards. 5G is also expected to cater to the demand for personalized digital signage and mixed reality technologies in stores in the retail industry. In the healthcare sector, the access to healthcare via telehealth would increase and real-time health data can be analyzed. The entertainment sector would also benefit significantly because with 5G, they can provide consumers with a seamless viewing experience and stream live events as well. The varied applications and benefits of 5G in these business sectors would generate demand for the 5G infrastructure equipment market.

Similarly, the escalating dependence of IoT technology on 5G infrastructure is expected to contribute to the growth of the 5G infrastructure equipment market . The commercial success of these IoT enabled devices is dependent on how quickly they can communicate with other devices, such as smartphones, tablets and software in the ecosystem. With 5G, the data transfer speeds are expected to increase significantly and reduce lag, thus improving the overall speed in which connected devices would send and receive data and notifications.

Request For A Sample Of The Global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3978&type=smp

The Business Research Company’s report titled 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Global Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major 5G infrastructure companies, 5g market share by company, 5G infrastructure equipment manufacturers, 5g infrastructure market size, and 5g market forecasts. The report also covers the global 5G infrastructure equipment market and its segments. The 5G infrastructure equipment market share is segmented by communication infrastructure into small cell, macro cell, radio access network (RAN), and distributed antenna system (DAS). By type of network technology, the market is segmented into software defined networking (SDN), network function virtualization (NFV), mobile edge computing (MEC), and fog computing (FC).

Request A Free Sample Of The Global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3978&type=smp

The 5G infrastructure equipment market is highly concentrated, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 90.22% of the total market. This is mainly due to the presence of a small number of large players who cater to the telecom operators. The large companies play a major role in infrastructure 5G infrastructure equipment projects. Major players in the market include Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Fujitsu Limited.

5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Global Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Telecoms Market - By Product Type (Wireless Telecommunication Carriers, Wired Telecommunication Carriers, Communications Hardware And Satellite And Telecommunication Resellers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

5G Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



