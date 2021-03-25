Medicine Vending Machines Are A Major Trend In The Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Market

LONDON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the pharmacies and healthcare stores market, pharmacies are increasingly using medicine vending machines to service customers, especially in remote locations where they cannot invest in opening an establishment and stationing pharmacists. The medicine vending machine is equipped with a phone, internet connection, a prescription scanner, an in-built POS machine, and up to 2,000 packs of commonly used prescription drugs. The machine identifies drugs with the help of a microchip attached to the packs. The vending machine also allows patients to discuss with a pharmacist via video link. The pharmacist checks the prescription and authorizes the transaction and then the patients can pay either by inserting cash into the machine or through a debit or credit card. Once the payment is confirmed, the medicines can be collected from the dropbox of the machine.

PharmaTrust, a Canadian company, has developed vending machines and has installed them in the UK. Patients go up to the PharmaTrust kiosk, insert their prescription, scan their health card, then pick up the phone and talk personally to an on-call pharmacist. The pharmacist determines if the medication is appropriate and then authorizes the transaction. Arizona State University and Florida State University installed pharmaceutical vending machines in their Student Health Services buildings to dispense a wide range of drugs.

The global pharmacies and healthcare stores market is expected to grow from $1004.83 billion in 2020 to $1060.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The retail pharmacy market size is expected to reach $1307.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

North America is the largest region in the global pharmacies and healthcare stores market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global pharmacies and drug stores market.

The top opportunities in the pharmacies and healthcare stores market segmented by type will arise in the pharmacies and drug stores segment, which will gain $313.7 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the market segmented by ownership will arise in the retail chain segment, which will gain $304.2 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The pharmacies and healthcare stores market size will gain the most in USA at $79.6 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the pharmacies and healthcare stores include using vending machines to service customers, launching innovative technologies, automation of in-store operations, strategic collaborations and partnerships, digitization of pharmacies and healthcare stores as in the global epharmacy market, and shifting focus to specialty drugs as in the compounding pharmacies market.

