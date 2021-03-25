Covid-19 Vaccine Market Is Witnessing A Higher Pace Due To The Rise In The Number Of Patients - Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, recently added a forthcoming report titled “Covid-19 Vaccine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021 - 2030”.



LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covid-19 Vaccine development is witnessing a higher pace due to the rise in the number of patients across the globe and the high mortality rate. Manufacturers are focused on the development of various solutions such as antiviral medicine, plasma therapy, and immunotherapy for the treatment of the virus.

Market Dynamics

Gradual increase in the number of covid-19 patients across the globe and increasing investment by major players for the development of advanced vaccines are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global covid-19 vaccine market. The covid-19 virus is affecting people in different ways; most common symptoms witnessed are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. Rise in mortality due to unanticipated virus event, the government of developed and developing countries is investing high for the R&D activities and development of vaccines to control the situation this is expected to impact the growth of covid-19 vaccine market.

With the rising pandemic effect and time-consuming process of vaccine development, the government is inclining towards providing emergency approval to manufacturers this preventive measure step is expected to boost the covid-19 vaccine market growth.

In 2020, Pfizer-BioNTech a drug manufacturing company received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use the use of their vaccine in people 16 years and older. Emergency approval of the vaccine gives the United States another tool for reversing the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

In 2020, Bharat Biotech an India Drug manufacturing company received emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

At least seven unique vaccines across three stages have been carried out in nations. Vulnerable populaces altogether nations are the most noteworthy need for inoculation.

Simultaneously, in excess of 200 additional immunization candidates are being developed, of which more than 60 are in the final stages of development. COVAX is essential for the ACT Accelerator, which WHO dispatched with accomplices in 2020. COVAX, the vaccines pillar of ACT Accelerator, gathered by CEPI, Gavi, and WHO plans to end the intense period of the COVID-19 pandemic by:

accelerating the improvement of protected and compelling antibodies against COVID-19





supporting the structure of production abilities



Working with governments and producers to guarantee reasonable and impartial assignment of the antibodies for all nations – the simply worldwide activity to do as such.

Immunizations are a basic new device in the fight against COVID-19 and it is reassuring to see such countless vaccines demonstrating fruitful advancement. Working as fast as possible, researchers from across the world are working together and improving to bring us tests, medicines and antibodies that will by and large save lives and end this pandemic.

Factors such as high cost associated to R&D and side effects of vaccines are expected to hamper the growth of the global covid-19 vaccine market. European countries such as Denmark, Iceland, and Norway have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of blood clots among some people who had received the inoculation. In addition, lack of awareness among consumers related to vaccine intake is expected to challenge the growth of the target market.

Covid-19 Vaccine Market Segment Analysis, 2019

The global covid-19 vaccine market is segmented into product type, application, and end-use. The product type is segmented into Covishield, Covaxin, BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, JNJ-78436735, Sputnik V, Covi-Vac, and others. Among product type, the Covishield segment is expected to account for a noticeable revenue share in the global covid-19 vaccine market. The end-use segment is divided into hospitals and clinics. Among the end-use, the hospital segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market. The players profiled in the report are Pfizer, Inc., ModernaTX, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Company, AstraZeneca, Novavax, Bharat Biotech, Gamaleya Research Institute, Chumakov, Vector State Research Center, and CNBG Beijing.

Segment Analysis by Region

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major revenue share in the global covid-19 vaccine market due to increasing government spending on the development of healthcare infrastructure. In addition, increasing investment by major players and developing healthcare regulatory scenarios are factors expected to support the growth of the target market. Increasing medical tourism in emerging economies and manufacturers approach towards strategic partnership are factors expected to boost the growth of the covid-19 vaccine regional market.

Competitive Landscape

The global covid-19 vaccine market is high highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players and innovative product offerings. In addition, business expansion activities through partnerships and agreements are factors expected to further increase the competition.

