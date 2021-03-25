Pure Sunfarms Introduces Marketplace to Share the World of Cannabis in a New Light

Delta, B.C., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA, B.C. (March 25, 2021) – Today, Pure Sunfarms launched Marketplace, an e-commerce platform featuring the brand’s first collection of Canadian-made apparel, accessories, objects and art, created through unique collaborations with national and international artists and creators.

Since art and design are central to the Pure Sunfarms brand, collaboration partners featured in the first collection were thoughtfully selected to provide an imaginative look at cannabis through their creations. Each piece in the collection was inspired by Pure Sunfarms people, products, love of plants and modern life, and hand-crafted to share the world of cannabis in a new light.

The hallmark of the collection is artist Laura Garcia Serventi, whose nature-inspired artwork brings to life the aromas and origins of the strains Pure Sunfarms grows, which are embroidered, screen printed, and painted onto a selection of everyday objects and apparel. The collection also features collaborations with B.C. makers Nectrous Botanicals, Woodlot, and internationally acclaimed artist Nathalee Paolinelli, each chosen for their unique perspective, quality of product, and creativity—all values that are interwoven across the brand and play a big part in telling the Pure Sunfarms story.

“Marketplace by Pure Sunfarms is an extension of who we are and what we do here at Pure Sunfarms,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “It’s through art and design that we express our love of plants, and it’s this creative interpretation that has inspired us to re-imagine cannabis for the everyday through Marketplace, which features collaborations with artists and makers who share our passion. We carefully considered the quality, origin, and lifecycle of each piece in the collection, and hope that Canadians are as excited about our fresh approach to cannabis as we are.”

