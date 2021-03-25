Coveo Relevance Cloud Designed to Deliver Relevance to Every User at Every Digital Touchpoint

MONTREAL, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo, a leader in relevance technologies, today unveiled the Coveo Relevance Cloud(™), the next generation of Coveo’s best-of-breed AI-powered search technology.



Most solutions that enable customer experiences use siloed data platforms that provide a singular view of customer interaction. Further, each department within an enterprise has its own purpose-built point solutions. The Coveo Relevance Cloud is one of the first solutions that leverages data from the first customer touchpoint through all customer interactions -- from search history to support requests -- to inform any and all other business applications.

The Coveo Relevance Cloud creates a single, unified index of disparate systems, user behavioral signals, and applications, then applies machine learning to provide relevant and personalized engagements -- at scale. This helps ensure that the most relevant data, content, and personalized recommendations are available at any interaction -- be it commerce, service center, workplace, or developer-enabled touchpoint.

For many, the concept of relevance has been traditionally reserved for large tech giants who have invested large sums on artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies to make their customer experiences engaging. Many have leveraged data and AI to serve effortless, highly individualized and relevant experiences to people.

“To be relevant you need AI,” said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO, Coveo. “Being relevant to one million individuals, at the same time, with manual rules is not humanly possible. At Coveo we think every brand, every company should have access to Relevance technology. This should not be reserved for the tech-giants only. The new Coveo Relevance Cloud seeks to democratize relevance for every enterprise.”

The new Coveo Relevance Cloud uses AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) that’s been built specifically for website, ecommerce, customer service, and digital workplace applications. The platform can help make every interaction more relevant, starting with out-of-the-box search. With contextual learning it extends into offering automated recommendations, and then finally, it stitches together user behaviors across all journeys to offer advanced personalization. The Coveo Relevance Cloud is used by enterprises who are seeking to improve top-line revenue, lower support costs, and improve the proficiency of workforces.

More and more companies are realizing that their customers, prospects and employees may be overwhelmed, trying to live their lives while besieged by an influx of irrelevant digital information. According to a recent Coveo-commissioned survey, 90% of consumers surveyed expect online shopping experiences to be equal to or better than in-store, but half say they sometimes-to-always experience a problem when shopping online. Those problems include online search (47%), online navigation (43%), and finding information they need (42%).

Digital users need relevant information to proficiently work from anywhere, shop for anything, and seek answers as they need them. The Coveo survey results hint at the consequences of not being able to deliver relevancy. A bit more than one out of every six employees are ready to quit because of their data challenges; and nearly three-fourths of customers will abandon a brand after just three negative customer service experiences.

The new Coveo Relevance Cloud is designed to address these issues.

“The Coveo Relevance Cloud is a layer of intelligence that can help organizations that may be facing customer abandonment and employee frustration because of data overload,” said Michael Ni, Chief Growth Officer, Coveo. “The Coveo Relevance Cloud can help to engage customers, improve employee proficiency, and get the answers all digital users want.”

“We use technology to make sure that our customers' requests can come through in a very coordinated fashion, so with the help of Coveo, we’re able to sort out customers’ needs quickly. In many instances we can deliver the information that they need, at the time that they need it, rather than them having to talk to anyone,” said Rachael Powell, chief customer officer at accounting cloud software provider Xero.

Key to the Coveo Relevance Cloud are several new or enhanced features:

Rapid time-to-value: Out of the box, Coveo offers comprehensive search -- and continuously learns with each interaction.

Out of the box, Coveo offers comprehensive search -- and continuously learns with each interaction. 360 relevance: Coveo connects all user behavioral signals (what they click on, what they didn’t click on, what they searched on, what they rewrote, what they read, etc.) to every user’s digital touchpoint. This powers an AI-based solution that can aid any digital experience by providing highly relevant search results and content recommendations.

Coveo connects all user behavioral signals (what they click on, what they didn’t click on, what they searched on, what they rewrote, what they read, etc.) to every user’s digital touchpoint. This powers an AI-based solution that can aid any digital experience by providing highly relevant search results and content recommendations. Zero-click personalized results: Since so much data is captured and used to train Coveo’s AI, the solution offers content on a user’s first website interaction that is highly relevant.

Since so much data is captured and used to train Coveo’s AI, the solution offers content on a user’s first website interaction that is highly relevant. Predictive engine: Coveo serves up highly relevant content based on the user and their history. The solution impacts any user touchpoint -- whether they are seeking customer service, buying a product, or researching information.

Coveo serves up highly relevant content based on the user and their history. The solution impacts any user touchpoint -- whether they are seeking customer service, buying a product, or researching information. Headless User Interface (UI) Library: As more companies go with a “headless” architecture, one Relevance platform can power all channels. The UI library provides complete control over how that relevance interface displays.

As more companies go with a “headless” architecture, one Relevance platform can power all channels. The UI library provides complete control over how that relevance interface displays. Universal profile service: By capturing user signals and affinities, Coveo builds “profiles” of each user that are used to inform every digital touchpoint.

By capturing user signals and affinities, Coveo builds “profiles” of each user that are used to inform every digital touchpoint. Relevance application programming interfaces (API): The power of the Coveo Relevance Cloud can be embedded in numerous enterprise applications, quickly. Coveo has extended its solution in new ways -- even to applications that oversee compliance -- through robust APIs.

The power of the Coveo Relevance Cloud can be embedded in numerous enterprise applications, quickly. Coveo has extended its solution in new ways -- even to applications that oversee compliance -- through robust APIs. Relevance layer: The Coveo Relevance Cloud does not require changes to existing solutions. It easily integrates and provides relevant content to web application users right away. Other competing approaches create application “silos,” with data that can’t be harvested in other ways; Coveo’s approach spans across the enterprise, to unify data and content, for use across every system of engagement.

About Coveo

Relevance is what creates winners in digital experiences. Coveo is a leading cloud-based relevance platform. Coveo is the intelligence layer that injects relevance into digital experiences, with applied AI-driven solutions spanning intelligent search through to solutions for ecommerce, service, and workplace.

Coveo has more than 1,500 successful implementations around the world, with clients including Tableau, Dell, Palo Alto, Xero and Motorola Solutions. Coveo is supported by a network of accredited global partners, integrators and alliances, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore, Accenture, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

