Yes& Recognized With Four American Advertising Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes&, a full service integrated marketing agency, announced today that its video production entitled “Akima's Iñupiaq Shareholders” received four Gold 2021 American Advertising Awards (ADDYs) and was recognized as Best In Show at the AAF DC American Advertising Awards Virtual Experience.

This year’s ceremony was hosted virtually on March 18 and brought together more than 200 advertising professionals representing artists, creatives, copywriters, designers, marketers, and strategists in the DC area.

“Akima's Iñupiaq Shareholders” won Gold ADDYS in the subcategories of Audio/Visual Sales Presentation; Illustration; Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics; and Art Direction.

Akima, an enterprise consisting of more than 40 operating companies, supports more than 14,700 Iñupiat shareholders. It partnered with Yes& to create a visual journey that explores the values and history of the native inhabitants of the NANA region in northwest Alaska and explains the interwoven relationship between the Iñupiat shareholders and Akima.

The video uses an ethereal animation style inspired by traditional Iñupiaq art and is narrated by an Iñupiaq elder. It explores how the strong values, lifestyle, and culture that have kept the Iñupiat shareholders thriving in one of the harshest environments on Earth have also driven Akima to bring world-class solutions to its clients.

“I am very grateful to Akima for working with our team and entrusting an impactful, visual story to Yes& that gave us the opportunity to explore a unique creative approach. Our team was inspired by the Iñupiat saga, and we’re honored to have the results recognized by these ADDY awards ,” said Robert W. Sprague, President & CEO of Yes&.

As a Gold winner, “Akima's Iñupiaq Shareholders” will be automatically entered into the ADDY competition for the AAF Mid-Atlantic District. Winners will be announced in mid-April and will then be eligible to compete in the national level American Advertising Awards. Final results will be announced at the 2021 AAF National Conference, “Admerica,” this June.

Click here to discover the story of Akima's Iñupiaq shareholders.

About Yes&

Yes& is the Washington, DC-based marketing agency that brings commercial, association, and government clients the unlimited power of “&” – using a full suite of branding, digital, event, marketing, public relations, and creative capabilities to deliver meaningful and measurable results. Learn more at www.yesandagency.com