Sydbank's Board of Directors

|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders
Company Announcement No 06/2021
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark
Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|25 March 2021
Dear Sirs
At the Shareholders’ Committee meeting which took place after the Bank’s AGM, Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen, Jacob Chr. Nielsen, Gitte Poulsen, Henrik Hoffmann, Janne Moltke-Leth, Jon Stefansson, Susanne Schou and Søren Holm were re-elected to the Bank’s Board of Directors.
Subsequently the Board of Directors elected Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen as its chairman and Jacob Chr. Nielsen as its vice-chairman.
Consequently the Bank’s Board of Directors consists of 8 members elected by the Shareholders’ Committee and 4 members elected by the Bank’s employees.
Yours sincerely
Flemming Ramberg Mortensen
Group Executive Vice President
Attachment