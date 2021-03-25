Sydbank's Board of Directors

English Danish

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

London Stock Exchange

Bourse de Luxembourg

Other stakeholders







Company Announcement No 06/2021 Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark







Tel +45 70 10 78 79

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk







25 March 2021

Dear Sirs

At the Shareholders’ Committee meeting which took place after the Bank’s AGM, Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen, Jacob Chr. Nielsen, Gitte Poulsen, Henrik Hoffmann, Janne Moltke-Leth, Jon Stefansson, Susanne Schou and Søren Holm were re-elected to the Bank’s Board of Directors.

Subsequently the Board of Directors elected Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen as its chairman and Jacob Chr. Nielsen as its vice-chairman.

Consequently the Bank’s Board of Directors consists of 8 members elected by the Shareholders’ Committee and 4 members elected by the Bank’s employees.

Yours sincerely





Flemming Ramberg Mortensen

Group Executive Vice President



Attachment