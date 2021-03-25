Sydbank's Board of Directors

25 March 2021 

Dear Sirs

At the Shareholders’ Committee meeting which took place after the Bank’s AGM, Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen, Jacob Chr. Nielsen, Gitte Poulsen, Henrik Hoffmann, Janne Moltke-Leth, Jon Stefansson, Susanne Schou and Søren Holm were re-elected to the Bank’s Board of Directors.

Subsequently the Board of Directors elected Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen as its chairman and Jacob Chr. Nielsen as its vice-chairman.

Consequently the Bank’s Board of Directors consists of 8 members elected by the Shareholders’ Committee and 4 members elected by the Bank’s employees.

