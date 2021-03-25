LVMH: AVAILABILITY OF 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

English French

Paris, March 25, 2021

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of its 2020 Universal Registration Document (URD), in accordance with applicable regulations.

The French version of this document was filed with the “Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF) on March 25, 2021 under the reference D.21-0192. The English translation of this document may be consulted on the Company’s website www.lvmh.com under Publications in the Investors section. It is equally available on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org.

This document includes in particular:

- the 2020 annual financial report

- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance

- the statutory auditors’ reports

- the statement of auditors’ fees

- the description of the stock repurchase program

- the statement of non-financial performance

Attachment