Guild/HMS Insurance Group Partners with Applied to Digitally Transform

Mississauga, ON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Guild/HMS Insurance Group has selected Applied as their digital transformation partner. Serving as the foundation to their Applied Digital Brokerage solution, Applied Epic for Salesforce’s open architecture enables the brokerage to seamlessly exchange information between its CRM and management system while providing essential capabilities to grow and manage the business. Guild/HMS Insurance Group will integrate digitized data capture capabilities to manage new business applications and renewals, along with quoting technology for both personal lines and commercial lines risks, ultimately allowing the brokerage to effectively and rapidly manage policy lifecycles for a better customer experience.

“When we first began looking for technology to enhance our business’s productivity and profitability, we wanted the freedom and flexibility to choose which pieces would fit best into our growth strategy,” said Brett McGregor, president, Guild/HMS Insurance Group. “Applied’s solution allowed us to begin with an open platform that provides native capabilities for our business, while enabling us to build our technology strategy and rapidly grow both our personal lines and commercial lines businesses to achieve greater connectivity to our insurer partners.”

Applied’s Digital Brokerage offering consists of a foundational management system, commercial lines submissions digitization and automation, commercial lines and personal lines quoting, and insurer connectivity, hosted on the cloud. Applied technology enables brokerages to eliminate duplicative work and create higher-value business transactions to deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. Digital brokerages operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service, minimize errors and omissions and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“As brokers evaluate their digital strategies, the ability to harness the flow information across their technology stack is one of the most important opportunities for future growth,” said Steve Whitelaw, vice president of Industry & Partner Relations, Applied Systems. “Applied’s Digital Brokerage solution enables Guild/HMS Insurance Group to manage their entire business through a single, open platform and seamless integrations to additional technologies, driving faster submissions, quotes and renewals for an overall better customer experience.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.