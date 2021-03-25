



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings





1. Issuer Details









ISIN







GB00B01FLG62







Issuer Name







G4S PLC







UK or Non-UK Issuer







UK









2. Reason for Notification









An acquisition or disposal of voting rights









3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation









Name







The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.







City of registered office (if applicable)













Country of registered office (if applicable)







GB









4. Details of the shareholder









Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?







No







NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE Goldman Sachs International London United Kingdom









5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached







22-Mar-2021







6. Date on which Issuer notified







24-Mar-2021







7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation





. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.781468 0.474327 7.255795 112580510 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.128377 0.091813 7.220189 112028054





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached







8A. Voting rights attached to shares





CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) GB00B01FLG62 105169905 6.778183 GB00BLB3G628 31980 0.002061 US37441W1080 18990 0.001224 Sub Total 8.A 105220875 6.781468%





8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))





TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS Securities Lending Open 6369754 0.410530 Sub Total 8.B1 6369754 0.410530%





8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))





TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS CFD 24-Feb-2031 Cash 688365 0.044365 CFD 27-Mar-2023 Cash 146536 0.009444 CFD 30-Sep-2025 Cash 88028 0.005673 CFD 19-Mar-2024 Cash 41401 0.002668 CFD 29-Jan-2030 Cash 20399 0.001315 CFD 09-Oct-2025 Cash 2637 0.000170 CFD 14-Jul-2025 Cash 2365 0.000152 Swap 18-May-2021 Cash 150 0.000010 Sub Total 8.B2 989881 0.063797%





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation







2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)





Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) 0.000000 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 6.756185 0.474318 7.230503 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 6.756185 0.474318 7.230503 Goldman Sachs International 6.756185 0.474318 7.230503 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) 0.000000 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 0.000000 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3) 0.000000 GSAM Holdings LLC 0.000000 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 0.000000 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4) 0.000000 IMD Holdings LLC 0.000000 United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. 0.000000 United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC 0.000000





10. In case of proxy voting









Is there proxy voting?







No







Name of the proxy holder













The number and % of voting rights held













The date until which the voting rights will be held















11. Additional Information







Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.













12. Date of Completion







24-Mar-2021







13. Place Of Completion







London



