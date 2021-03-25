New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Side View Camera Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032869/?utm_source=GNW

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Abstract:

- Global Side View Camera Systems Market to Reach $279.9 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Side View Camera Systems estimated at US$1.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 103.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 103.4% CAGR and reach US$159.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Camera segment is readjusted to a revised 105.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.1 Thousand, While China is Forecast to Grow at 97.7% CAGR

- The Side View Camera Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.1 Thousand in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 97.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 93.3% and 89.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 70.3% CAGR.

- ECU Segment to Record 100.3% CAGR

- In the global ECU segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 100.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$157.5 Thousand in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.5 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Ambarella Inc

Brigade Electronics Group PLC

Clarion

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Gentex Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Kappa Optronics GmbH

Kyocera Corporation

Magna International, Inc.

Mcnex Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric

Murakami Corporation

Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Elctro-Mechanics

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Sl Corporation

Stoneridge Inc.

Stonkam Co. Ltd

Texas Instruments

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

Valeo

Zf Friedrichshafen AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Side View Camera Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Display by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Display by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Camera by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Camera by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for ECU by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for ECU by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi Camera

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Multi Camera System by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Camera

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Single Camera System by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Display,

Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and Single Camera

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi

Camera System and Single Camera System for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Display, Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and Single Camera

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Multi Camera System and Single Camera System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Display,

Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and Single Camera

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi

Camera System and Single Camera System for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Display,

Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and Single Camera

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi

Camera System and Single Camera System for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Display, Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and Single Camera

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Multi Camera System and Single Camera System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Display, Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and Single Camera

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Multi Camera System and Single Camera System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Side View

Camera Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Display, Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Side View

Camera Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and Single

Camera System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Multi Camera System and Single Camera System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Side View

Camera Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Display,

Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and Single Camera

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi

Camera System and Single Camera System for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: UK 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Display,

Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and Single Camera

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems by

Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi

Camera System and Single Camera System for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera Systems by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Side

View Camera Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Side View

Camera Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Display, Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Side

View Camera Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and

Single Camera System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Side View

Camera Systems by Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi Camera System and Single Camera System for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Side

View Camera Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Side View

Camera Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Side View

Camera Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Display, Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Side View

Camera Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and Single

Camera System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Multi Camera System and Single Camera System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Side View

Camera Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Side View

Camera Systems by Component - Display, Camera and ECU -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Display, Camera and ECU for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Side View

Camera Systems by Camera Type - Multi Camera System and Single

Camera System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by Camera Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Multi Camera System and Single Camera System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Side View

Camera Systems by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Side View Camera

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

