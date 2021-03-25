New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Side View Camera Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032869/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Side View Camera Systems Market to Reach $279.9 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Side View Camera Systems estimated at US$1.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 103.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 103.4% CAGR and reach US$159.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Camera segment is readjusted to a revised 105.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.1 Thousand, While China is Forecast to Grow at 97.7% CAGR
- The Side View Camera Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.1 Thousand in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 97.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 93.3% and 89.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 70.3% CAGR.
- ECU Segment to Record 100.3% CAGR
- In the global ECU segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 100.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$157.5 Thousand in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.5 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Ambarella Inc
- Brigade Electronics Group PLC
- Clarion
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Gentex Corporation
- Hyundai Mobis
- Kappa Optronics GmbH
- Kyocera Corporation
- Magna International, Inc.
- Mcnex Co. Ltd
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Murakami Corporation
- Omnivision Technologies, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Elctro-Mechanics
- Samvardhana Motherson Group
- Sl Corporation
- Stoneridge Inc.
- Stonkam Co. Ltd
- Texas Instruments
- Tokai Rika Co. Ltd
- Valeo
- Zf Friedrichshafen AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Side View Camera Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
