Executive Women In Bio (EWIB) Celebrates Women’s History Month, Achieving 77th Board Appointment and Initiating Boardroom Ready Class Giving Challenge

Sea Island, GA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Women In Bio (EWIB), the life science community's preeminent resource for executive women, celebrates Women's History Month with two milestone achievements: the program's 77th board appointment and the launch of a Boardroom Ready Class Challenge, designed to give back and pay it forward.

EWIB is an initiative of Women In Bio (WIB), a national organization of professionals committed to promoting the careers, leadership and entrepreneurship of all women in the life sciences. A key EWIB offering is its award-winning professional development program, Boardroom Ready. The program identifies and amplifies C-suite women to accelerate their appointment to corporate boards. EWIB was established in 2016 to enable executives to find their first director role and ensure that they are successful in the boardroom. More than 100 talented women have completed the program.

"Women hold more than 20 percent of corporate leadership roles; however, approximately 17% of board directors are women. We believe that a diverse board that represents the community we live in - is both ethically and fiscally beneficial for corporations," said Carolyn Brougham, Boardroom Ready Founder. "It is amazing that in just five years that Boardroom Ready Graduates have been able to positively change and have a significant impact on private and publicly-traded life sciences companies. It gives us great pride and inspiration that these milestone appointments happened during Women's History Month," Brougham said.

In addition to the most recent board appointments, two Boardroom Ready Program alumnae, Elizabeth Jeffords, and Barbara Troupin, have instituted a giving pledge from their Boardroom Ready class.

"The Boardroom Ready program is a personal call to action, a job board, a broadened network, and most importantly, a community of women all supporting each other's success to an extreme degree. I could not be more pleased to formally announce this challenge during Women's History Month. When one of us succeeds, we all succeed," Jeffords said.

Barbara Troupin shared a similar sentiment. "In addition to solidifying foundational knowledge and nuance that will serve me well in the boardroom, the Boardroom Ready program expanded my network of amazing and talented female leaders in the life sciences. These women are achieving truly impactful milestones and breakthroughs across the entire life science ecosystem, and we learn from each other, refer to each other, mentor and support each other. This community has been a fabulous addition to my personal and professional life," Troupin said.

It is fitting that during March, we celebrate and recognize the pivotal role that women have held in American history and the ongoing impact of the Boardroom Ready Program and other amazing initiatives at EWIB.

To learn more about WIB, EWIB and Boardroom Ready visit, www.womeninbio.org.

About Executive Women In Bio

Executive Women in Bio (EWIB) is a committee comprised of senior leaders in biopharma and the life sciences operating within the membership-based, national non-profit organization, Women in Bio (WIB). EWIB champions for greater diversity and is committed to supporting female leadership through professional development programs, including Boardroom Ready. EWIB strives to be a foundational resource for women in executive roles, by fostering achievement and empowering women to be the best leaders and influencers they can be through formal education, training, and structured networking. EWIB offers a competitive, intensive board competency-building curriculum held annually at George Washington University to refine skills and to increase preparedness for the responsibilities related to serving on both public and private boards. For more information, visit: https://www.womeninbio.org/Executives

About Women In Bio

Founded in 2002 to support all women employed in the field of life sciences from the classroom to the boardroom, Women In Bio (WIB) is a multifaceted organization with 13 chapters across North America and Montreal. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer to peer learning, mentoring and networking opportunities, and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting women of all ages in their lifelong journey in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit https://www.womeninbio.org.

Attachments