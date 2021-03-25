Annual general meeting 2021 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



25 March 2021





Nykredit Realkredit A/S – annual general meeting 2021

At Nykredit Realkredit's annual general meeting held on Thursday 25 March 2021

The Annual Report 2020 and the proposal for distribution of profit, including distribution of dividend of DKK 2,230 million to Nykredit A/S, were approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy, remuneration report and Management remuneration were adopted.

Preben Sunke was elected a new member of the Board of Directors. Merete Eldrup, Nina Smith, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren, Jørgen Høholt, Hans-Ole Jochumsen and Vibeke Krag were re-elected to the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors includes four staff-elected members: Olav Bredgaard Brusen, Allan Kristiansen, Inge Sand and Kristina Andersen Skiøld.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditors.

Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Merete Eldrup as its Chairman and Nina Smith as its Deputy Chairmen.

Copenhagen, 25 March 2021

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

