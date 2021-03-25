English French

Paris, Amsterdam, March 25, 2021

Press release

Holding conditions for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on May 12, 2021, availability of its explanatory documentation and the 2020 Universal Registration Document

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to take into account the measures taken by the authorities to refrain the spread of the virus and the related health safety recommendations, the Management Board decided, in accordance with the provisions of Order n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, and Decree n°2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as extended by Decree n°2021-255 of March 9, 2021, and the Decree n°2021-296 of March 19, 2021, that the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held, exceptionally, in closed session, without the physical presence of shareholders and other individuals entitled to attend, on Wednesday May 12, 2021, at 10:30 am at its registered office in Paris.

As of the date of this publication, several administrative measures that restrict or prohibit travel and/or collective gatherings for health reasons in the context of the exceptional situation related to COVID-19, are preventing the physical presence of shareholders at the Combined General Meeting including:

reinforced sanitary restriction measures are implemented in 16 departments;

various restrictions on the travel of persons from one country to another;

the in principle prohibition of gatherings, meetings or activities of more than 6 people in places open to the public and the related closure of conference and meeting rooms; and

the requirement to comply with hygiene and social distancing measures throughout the territory, in all places and under all circumstances.



Consequently, in order to protect the health of employees and shareholders of the Company, the General Meeting must be held in closed session. The Management Board keeps the right to reassess the situation no later than two days before the date of publication of the convening notice (Avis de convocation), in the event of a favourable change in the health situation allowing the regulatory health constraints to be lifted and subject to organizational requirements.

Information on the final terms and conditions of the Combined General Meeting will be reported to the shareholders and posted on the Company's website as soon as possible (under the heading Investors/General Meetings).

The formal notice to shareholders (Avis de réunion à l’Assemblée Générale) will be published on March 26, 2021, in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and will set out the Combined General Meeting agenda, the proposed resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for voting at this General Meeting.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2020 Annual Financial Report,

the report of the Supervisory Board on the Corporate Governance,

the 2020 management report,

the remuneration report and the remuneration policy of the members of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board,

the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report,

the description of the share buy-back program.

The explanatory documentation regarding this Combined General Meeting and the 2020 Universal Registration Document are available on request, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as on the www.urw.com website (under Investors/General Meetings).

