Associa Colorado Promotes Shawnell Corn to Vice President of Operations

Denver, CO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado announces the promotion of Shawnell Corn to vice president of operations.

Ms. Corn has been a valued member of the Associa family for more than nine years, serving in a variety of capacities, including director of operations, director of accounting, collections manager, and accountant. She has vast experience in fast-paced multi-entity and multi-currency real estate environments, and specializes in building high-performing teams, implementing financial solutions, and forging strong relationships with clients and community managers. As the branch’s new vice president of operations, Ms. Corn will oversee a diverse team of managers and operational staff and help lead branch operations, staff training, homeowner services and support, as well as client growth and retention.

“As part of Associa Colorado’s continued emphasis on team excellence and extraordinary client service and retention, we are excited to announce Shawnell’s promotion to vice president of operations,” stated Ann Williams, Associa regional vice president. “Since joining the Associa team, Shawnell has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and initiative with every assignments, propelling her career growth and providing great benefits to the team and the clients we serve. We are excited to watch her continued growth as she moves into this new position and challenge, and we look forward to her many contributions.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

