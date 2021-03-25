More Privacy with Psychic Message Readings from MeetYourPsychic

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeetYourPsychic announces a new psychic reading format available to clients using their psychic services, online psychic message readings.



Psychic message readings allow for an extra layer of privacy and security to receive psychic readings online. All message readings are contained within the client’s account. Clients can access their account to review their psychic readings with their username and password.

Message readings have replaced email readings, which have specific vulnerability issues due to increased hacking into private email account providers over the past few years. When purchased, the client can send their message within their account and expect a detailed response from the psychic of their choice within 24-48 hours.

No other psychic network site currently offers message readings for their clientele. Psychic message readings are an exclusive online service.

MeetYourPsychic also offers text readings, phone, and chat readings from a variety of psychics online 24/7. All prices are pay-per-minute rates, including text and message readings billed at 7 minutes to 9 minutes.

Anyone can register for an account with MeetYourPsychic to gain access to this service after their first psychic reading. First-time users can take advantage of the new member rates of $1 per minute for up to 20 minutes, with your first three minutes being free with the option of either a phone call or psychic readings via chat.

About MeetYourPsychic

For the last ten years, MeetYourPsychic has been A+ rated with the BBB. With over 500,000 satisfied clients and 1,000,000’s of psychic readings offered, we provide the expertise, talent, and professional experience you deserve!