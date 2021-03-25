Bpce: Appointments within the Groupe BPCE Executive Management Committee

English French

Appointments within the Groupe BPCE Executive Management Committee

Paris, March 25, 2021

Meeting today under the chairmanship of Pierre Valentin, the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board approved the appointment of Béatrice Lafaurie as Head of Human Resources. Béatrice Lafaurie will also become a member of the Executive Management Committee. She succeeds Catherine Halberstadt, who will be appointed Head of the Solutions and Financial Expertise division and replace Dominique Garnier, who becomes Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Alsace Lorraine Champagne.

As from May 22, the Groupe BPCE Executive Management Committee shall comprise the following members:

Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Management Board and Chief Executive Officer

Christine Fabresse, Head of Retail Banking & Insurance, Member of the Management Board;

Béatrice Lafaurie, Head of Human Resources, Member of the Management Board;

Jean-François Lequoy, Head of Finance & Strategy, Member of the Management Board;

Nicolas Namias, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis, Member of the Management Board;

Laurent Benatar, Chief Technology & Operations Officer;

Jacques Beyssade, Secretary General in charge of Legal Affairs, Corporate Governance, Compliance, Permanent Control and Public Affairs;

Géraud Brac de La Perrière, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Risk Officer;

Jean-Yves Forel, Head of Retail Banking Europe and the Paris 2024 project;

Catherine Halberstadt, Head of Solutions & Financial Expertise;

Yves Tyrode, Chief Innovation, Data & Digital Officer.

Biography of Béatrice Lafaurie

After graduating from Sciences Po Paris and obtaining a Master in Human Resources from Paris Dauphine University, Béatrice Lafaurie began her career in human resources in the Crédit Agricole Group’s life insurance subsidiary, Prédica. She subsequently joined the Human Resources department of the Caisse d’Epargne Group before moving to Crédit Foncier as Head of Human Resources until 2007.

She then joined SNCF, where she successively held the positions of Head of Recruitment, Regional Head of Human Resources, Head of Human Resources for the High-Speed division and Group Head of Human Resources Development. She has been Head of Human Resources for the SNCF Mobilités branch since 2015 and was appointed Head of Human Resources for SNCF Voyageurs, and a member of the Executive Committee, on the creation of the latter branch in 2020.

Biography of Catherine Halberstadt

Catherine Halberstadt holds a business school diploma, a chartered accounting diploma and a bachelor’s degree in law. She also studied for an MBA at the University of Kansas.

She has led a diversified career within Groupe BPCE. After occupying a broad range of retail banking functions – Head of Human Resources, Chief Financial Officer, Chief (Commercial) Operations Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer – she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Factor (now BPCE Factor) in September 2008. She was then appointed Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire du Massif Central, a position she held between 2010 and 2016.

In January 2016, she was appointed to the Groupe BPCE Management Board as Head of Human Resources and Group Internal Communications, and General Secretary of BPCE SA.





