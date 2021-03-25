AAR continues to advance aviation technician development: earned recognition from U.S. Department of Labor and signed MOU with American Association of Port Authority’s ACCELerate Apprenticeship Program

Wood Dale, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading aviation services provider to commercial and governments operators, MROs and OEMs worldwide, announces that its EAGLE Career Pathways program for aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs) has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Employment and Training Division as a nationally registered apprenticeship. AAR's program standards were approved by the DOL’s Office of Apprenticeship in Washington, D.C., in February.

In addition, AAR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the American Association of Port Authority’s (AAPA) ACCELerate Apprenticeships program. The program’s goal is to provide competency-based curriculums, on-the-job training, program development assistance and incentive funding to expand apprenticeship opportunities for careers that drive economic mobility.

“Aviation is a key component of our nation’s transportation, distribution and logistics sector,” said Barbara R. Murray, ACCELerate Executive Director. “Apprenticeship is a proven method for developing a skilled, productive, loyal workforce. We are proud to partner with the nation’s leading aircraft maintenance repair organization to meet talent needs, reduce turnover and create a more diverse workforce.”

“Solving the immediate and long-term projected shortage of AMTs continues to be a key focus area of AAR’s workforce development strategy,” said Brian Sartain, AAR Senior Vice President, Repair and Engineering Services. “This coveted national registered apprenticeship program designation and our partnership with AAPA’s ACCELerate Apprenticeship will make our existing programs like the EAGLE Career Pathway Program even more attractive.”

Launched in 2019, AAR’s EAGLE Career Pathway program is a partnership of 15 organizations and institutions, including community colleges, high schools and youth centers, which are dedicated to growing the aviation maintenance technician pipeline. These organizations are located near AAR’s four U.S.-based aircraft repair stations in Miami, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis and Rockford, Illinois, and its global headquarters near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

For more information about AAR´s EAGLE Career Pathways program, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/eagle-pathway-program/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.