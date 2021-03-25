FirstService Announces Information Regarding Upcoming Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time).



The meeting will be webcast live and can be either accessed via FirstService’s website at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors” section under the “Upcoming Events” tab prior to the meeting, or accessed by conference call at 1-866-220-4111 (or for international callers, at 1-862-298-9233), conference ID #3968049. For anyone unable to listen to the meeting, a replay of the meeting will be archived on FirstService’s website for access at a later time, with the rebroadcast number 1-855-859-2056 (or for international callers, 1-404-537-3406), conference ID #3968049.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector serving its customers through two industry leading platforms: FirstService Residential – North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands – one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates approximately US$2.8 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”. More information is available at www.firstservice.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson

CEO

(416) 960-9566

Jeremy Rakusin

CFO

(416) 960-9566