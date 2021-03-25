Reykjavik Energy – New Green Bond Series Offering on April 8th

English Icelandic

Reykjavik Energy (OR, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) will conduct a closed auction of a new green bond series, OR180242 GB on April 8th, 2021

OR180242 is a non-indexed bond, paying fixed interest rates and has even principal payments with a final maturity in April 2042.

The bond offering confirms with approved financing in the form of loans, bonds or bills of Reykjavik Energy for the year 2021.

Fossar Markets will manage the auction on behalf of OR and will handle investor relations as well as listing the series on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market.

Further Information:

Ingvar Stefánsson

CFO, Reykjavik Energy

+354 516-6100

ingvar.stefansson@or.is

Matei Manolescu

Fossar Markets

+354 522-4008

matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com