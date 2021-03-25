Small Cell 5G Network Market Size to Reach USD 4,749.43 Million in 2028 | Rapid Urbanization and Development of Smart Cities are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small cell 5G network market size is expected to reach USD 4,749.43 Million at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising trend of remote working and online education due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions are other key factors contributing to market revenue growth due to increase in demand for uninterrupted and fast mobile network services. Deployment of indoor small cells in shopping malls, railway stations, airports, corporate houses, residential buildings, and college campuses are some other major factors expected to continue to drive market growth.

Rapid urbanization and development of smart cities in developing economies is another factor driving global small cell 5G network market growth. Increasing deployment of IoT in various verticals such as IT, defense, manufacturing, and automobile is also expected to drive market growth to a significant extent going ahead.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/598

Some Key Highlights From Report

In June 2019, China Telecom and Ericson successfully achieved 5G Standalone (SA) end-to-end data call on a trial network in Hangzhou using a commercial chipset-based terminal from MediaTek.

In February 2019, Nokia announced the addition of compact mmWave small cells and 5G pico remote radio heads for its AirScale small cells portfolio.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing penetration of mobile devices, rapid urbanization, adoption of remote working, and development of smart cities. Government initiatives such as “Digital India” by the Government of India is further expected to support growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period.

The indoor segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to advantages associated with indoor deployment such as better network coverage, personalized plans, and high network connectivity. Wide use of femtocells in indoor applications such as corporate offices and homes owing to effectiveness in preventing shadow effect by providing a stable and targeted network connection.

Major companies operating in the market are Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Cisco, NEC, Nokia, CommScope, Airspan Networks, ip.access, and Corning.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/598

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global small cell 5G network market based on radio technology, cell type, deployment mode, end use, and region.

Radio Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone 5G NR Non-Standalone

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Picocells Femtocells Microcells

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Outdoor Indoor

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Residential Commercial Industrial Smart City Transportation & Logistics Government & Defense



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-cell-5g-network-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Sweden Finland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Factory Market By Component (Industrial Robotics, Sensors, Control Devices, Industrial Network, Machine Vision), By Solution (PLC, PLM, MES, ERP, SCADA), By Industries (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Forecasts to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Market By Information Technology (Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication), By Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, IIoT), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs