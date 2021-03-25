Noranda Income Fund Announces Executive Changes

English French

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the “Fund”) today announced that Liana Centomo is stepping down from her role as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited (“CEZinc”), the Fund’s Manager, effective April 30, 2021, in order to pursue other opportunities within Glencore plc. Paul Einarson, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of CEZinc, will take on the role of interim CEO upon her departure.



“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to sincerely thank Liana for her many contributions during her long career with CEZinc and most recently, her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic. We also wish her the very best in her new career pursuits,” stated Mr. Anthony Lloyd, Chairman of the Fund’s Board of Trustees. “I am pleased to be able to count on the strong management team in place to continue to lead the Fund and pursue our 2021 objectives, which include maintaining our operational discipline as the pandemic persists, and the execution of our ongoing strategic projects aimed at increasing our production capacity and ultimately, the Fund’s long-term profitability.”

Paul Einarson, CPA, CA, has been CFO of the Fund’s Manager since 2018 and with Glencore Canada Corporation (“Glencore Canada”) since 2014. A seasoned executive, Mr. Einarson has spent the last 15 years in the resource sector having held a series of senior management positions with various publicly traded companies prior to joining Glencore Canada. Mr. Einarson holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours degree from the University of Manitoba.

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation.

