Donlin Gold Announces Assay Results From Remaining 30 Percent of the 2020 Drill Program, Consistent With Previously Reported Results of Higher Than Predicted Grade-Thickness

STRONG OUTCOME CONFIRMS FOLLOW-UP DRILL PROGRAM PLANNED FOR 2021

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donlin Gold LLC (“Donlin Gold”), owned 50/50 by Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD”) (TSX, NYSE American: NG), is pleased to share the last set of assay results from the successful 2020 85-hole, 23,361-meter drill program.

  • Assay results for all 85 completed holes now reported, representing a final total of 23,361 meters drilled
    • Assay results demonstrate higher drilled grade-thickness than predicted by previous modelling
    • Data collected has resulted in an improved appreciation of the controls on mineralization
    • Drill program results will be integrated into the geologic model

The Board of Donlin Gold is considering additional confirmation and extension drilling to expand upon recent successes and fresh insights into the continuity and structural controls of the higher-grade mineralization.

Exceeding Expectations, Safely

The primary objective of the 2020 drill program, the largest such campaign at Donlin Gold since 2008, was to validate and increase the confidence in recent geologic modeling concepts.

Results in both the ACMA and Lewis deposit areas exceeded grade-thickness predicted by previous modeling, with higher grades observed over narrower intervals, particularly in sedimentary rocks.

Additional confirmation and extension drilling are being planned for the 2021 field season with a focus on further testing, orebody continuity, structural control, and geotechnical and geometallurgical data collection and analysis. The drilling program specifics will be finalized once all assay results have been integrated into an interim model update. It is anticipated that on the completion of the 2021 drilling program and a final geologic model update, the focus will then shift to updating the feasibility study subject to a formal decision by the Board.

Five of the top intervals received or updated since the January 19, 2021 media release include: 

 DC20-1930 intersected 51.15 m grading 4.6 g/t gold, starting at 148.85 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 7.60 m grading 12.4 g/t gold, starting at 182.40 m drilled depth;
   
 DC20-1932 intersected 47.66 m grading 4.8 g/t gold, starting at 101.62 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 4.00 m grading 19.5 g/t gold, starting at 143.28 m drilled depth;
   
 DC20-1948 intersected 22.61 m grading 8.7 g/t gold, starting at 161.50 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 10.08 m grading 15.5 g/t gold, starting at 167.50 m drilled depth;
   
 DC20-1938 intersected 17.96 m grading 10.5 g/t gold, starting at 1.83 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 3.96 m grading 28.0 g/t gold, starting at 1.83 m drilled depth; and
   
 DC20-1946 intersected 35.80 m grading 4.5 g/t gold, starting at 96.20 m drilled depth.
   
Drill hole collar locations and five of the top intervals since the January 19, 2021 release are shown in Figure 1
  
Drill hole orientations and depths and significant intervals are shown in Tables 1 and 2, respectively, in the Appendix at the end of this release.

These results were accomplished between March and October 2020 with zero COVID-19 cases on site and no Lost-Time Incidents.

Statements by the Owners

Barrick President and Chief Executive Mark Bristow said, “The highly successful and COVID-free conclusion of the 2020 drill program, and in particular the strong results Barrick and NOVAGOLD have been sharing over the past eight months, represent a major step forward in improving the geological confidence in the Donlin project, a necessary step to advancing Donlin up the value chain.” He extended his thanks to the Donlin Gold team.

Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD’s President and CEO, said, “On every level, the results of the largest drill program at Donlin Gold in 12 years have been incredibly rewarding for the partnership and all stakeholders. Since we released the initial results in August last year, the assays have consistently revealed higher-grade gold intersections. These have only served to elevate Donlin Gold’s confidence in the recent geologic modeling concepts developed by the Barrick and NOVAGOLD teams, while confirming multiple high-grade extensions in both the intrusive (igneous) and sedimentary rocks, including near surface. One such near surface hit in drill hole DC20-1938, revealed today in this final set of results, intersected 17.96 m grading 10.5 g/t gold including 3.96 m grading 28.0 g/t gold starting at 1.83 m drilled depth. Needless to say, the assay results from the 2020 drill program further strengthen our resolve and belief in the extraordinary nature of Donlin Gold and provide us with a wealth of new knowledge to integrate into an updated geologic model.”

Dan Graham, General Manager of the Donlin Gold JV added, “By far, our most important objective in 2020 was to protect the health and safety of our workforce, contractors, and the residents of the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) region. Despite the added challenge of navigating a pandemic, all 2020 drill program objectives were transcended and accomplished with zero COVID-19 cases on site and no Lost-Time Incidents. This is a testament to the professionalism and teamwork of all involved. It is an honor to work directly with our Alaska Native Corporation partners, Calista Corporation (“Calista”) and The Kuskokwim Corporation (“TKC”), as well as the communities in the Y-K region.  Thanks to the Donlin Gold team, as well as to Calista and TKC for their dedication to the highest standards of safety, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. We are all proud to be bringing a federally permitted project up the value chain in one of the world’s most stable jurisdictions, the great State of Alaska, where there are numerous examples of socially and environmentally responsible mining projects, we as an industry can be proud of, and which can provide long-lasting benefits to future generations.”  

About Donlin Gold

Donlin Gold LLC is an Alaska-based company owned equally by Barrick Gold U.S. Inc. and NovaGold Resources Alaska, Inc., which are wholly owned subsidiaries of Barrick and NOVAGOLD, respectively.

Donlin Gold is located in Alaska, the second largest gold-producing state in the U.S. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold grading 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated resource categories (100 percent basis)1, Donlin Gold hosts one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped open-pit gold endowments in the world. The planned pits in which the existing resources are sited occupy only three kilometers of an eight-kilometer mineralized belt, which itself is located on less than 5% of Donlin Gold’s land position. Current activities at Donlin Gold are focused on the drill program, optimization efforts, community outreach, and advancing the remaining State permitting actions.

Donlin Gold is a committed partner to the Alaska Native Communities both surrounding the project and within the State as a whole. This commitment underpins our approach and is also reflected in the way in which the asset itself is structured. An important factor that distinguishes Donlin Gold from most other mining assets in Alaska is that the project is located on private land designated for mining activities five decades ago. Donlin Gold has entered into life-of-mine agreements with Calista, which owns the subsurface mineral rights, and TKC, a collection of 10 village corporations, which owns the surface land rights, and is committed to providing employment opportunities, scholarships, and preferential contract considerations to Calista and TKC shareholders. These agreements include a revenue-sharing structure, established by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANSCA) of 1971, which resolved Alaska Native land claims, allotting 44 million acres of land for use by Alaska Native Corporations. Additionally, our long-term commitment to economic development is exemplified by Donlin Gold’s support of TKC’s initiative to launch energy and infrastructure projects in middle Kuskokwim villages. These partnerships, activities, and programs are illustrative of the commitment to the sustainable and responsible development of the Donlin Gold project for the benefit of all stakeholders.

__________________________

1 Donlin Gold data as per the Second Updated Feasibility Study (as defined below). Donlin Gold measured resources of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.52 g/t and indicated resources of approximately 534 Mt grading 2.24 g/t, each on a 100% basis, of which Barrick and NOVAGOLD each own 50%. Mineral resources have been estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).


FIGURE 1 Drill Hole Collar Locations is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d74f075a-d6b9-446a-b5b8-478d30385539

Depicted grid system is based on NAD83 UTM zone 4N coordinates.

The owners provided previous updates on assay results in the August 6, 2020 media release “Donlin Gold Project Provides Update on Recent Drilling and Ongoing Community Support in Alaska Amid COVID-19 Pandemic”, the October 26, 2020 media release “Donlin Gold 2020 Q3 Update: Drilling Continues to Yield High Grade Intercepts and Improve Geological Modeling”, and the January 19, 2021 media release “Donlin Gold 2020 Q4 Drilling Program Assay Results Continue to Exceed Modeled Projections While Partners Deliver a Safe and COVID-Free Year.” These previously disclosed results are referenced in Table 2 and marked with their disclosure date. 

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC procedures for the 2020 Donlin Gold drill program and sampling protocol were developed and managed by Donlin Gold LLC and overseen by Barrick and NOVAGOLD. The chain of custody from the drill site to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. All samples are HQ-diameter core. Approximately 93% core recovery was achieved. Core was logged, cut, and sampled at site by Donlin Gold employees. Samples were primarily collected on two-meter lengths, with a minimum length of 0.3 meters and maximum length of approximately 3.5 meters. Sampled half-core was crushed and pulverized in ALS Limited’s Fairbanks, Alaska; Whitehorse, Yukon; or Vancouver, British Columbia sample preparation facilities. Pulp samples were sent to the ALS labs in Vancouver, British Columbia; Lima, Peru; or Reno, Nevada for gold assays and to labs in Vancouver, British Columbia or Lima, Peru for multi-element analysis. At least 14 quality control samples (four standards, four coarse blanks, two pulp blanks, two coarse duplicates, and two pulp duplicates) were inserted into each batch of 80 samples. The review of the quality control samples did not indicate any bias or error. There are no known factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drill program data referred to in this media release.

Downhole directional surveys were completed on all reported completed holes by both Boart Longyear drill operators and on 96% of reported completed holes by DGI Geoscience Inc. technicians, and collar surveys were completed on all holes by Professional Licensed Surveyors from either Rowland Engineering Consultants or Brice Engineering LLC.

Each of ALS Limited, Boart Longyear, DGI Geoscience Inc., Rowland Engineering Consultants, and Brice Engineering LLC are independent of Donlin Gold, Barrick, and NOVAGOLD.

Scientific and Technical Information

Certain scientific and technical information contained herein with respect to the Donlin Gold project is derived from the “Donlin Creek Gold Project Alaska, USA NI 43-101 Technical Report on Second Updated Feasibility Study” prepared by AMEC with an effective date of November 18, 2011, as amended January 20, 2012 (the “Second Updated Feasibility Study”). Kirk Hanson, P.E., Technical Director, Open Pit Mining, North America, (AMEC, Reno) is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the independent technical report, and an independent “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101. Wood Canada Limited (“Wood” formerly AMEC Americas Limited) is currently updating all sections of the Second Updated Feasibility Study with updated costs, economic assessment, permitting information, and technical information related to permitting, generated on the Donlin Gold project since 2011, which is anticipated to be finalized and filed during 2021. Based on that cost review, Wood determined that updating the Second Updated Feasibility Study using 2020 costs and new gold price guidance results in no material change to the mineral resources or mineral reserves. The economic assessment in the updated study may be materially different than in the 2011 study.

Clifford Krall, P.E., who is the Mine Engineering Manager for NOVAGOLD and a “qualified person” under NI 43-101, has approved and verified the scientific and technical information related to the 2020 Donlin Gold drill program contained in this media release. To verify the information related to the drilling program, he visited the project site twice during the 2020 field season; discussed and observed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Octavia Bath, P.Geo., who is a Barrick Project Manager and a “qualified person” under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the assay results for the Donlin Gold project contained in this media release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This media release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, “would” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several opinions, estimates and assumptions that management of Barrick and NOVAGOLD considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated benefits from the 2020 drill program including an improved geological model for Donlin Gold; the update to the Second Updated Feasibility Study and the results thereof, ongoing support provided to key stakeholders including Native Corporation partners; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the development of Donlin Gold; the potential development and construction of Donlin Gold; the sufficiency of funds to continue to advance development of Donlin Gold; perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; and future share price performance of Barrick and NOVAGOLD. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent Barrick’s and NOVAGOLD’s management expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the need to obtain additional permits and governmental approvals; the timing and likelihood of permits including the right-of-way lease offer for the project’s buried natural gas pipeline; the need for additional financing to explore and develop properties and availability of financing in the debt and capital markets; the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19); uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drill results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the United States or Canada; the need for continued cooperation between Barrick and NOVAGOLD for the continued exploration, and development and eventual construction of the Donlin Gold property; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the development and operation of properties; risks of construction and mining projects such as accidents, equipment breakdowns, bad weather, disease pandemics, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements, unanticipated variation in geological structures, ore grades or recovery rates; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates; whether a positive construction decision will be made regarding Donlin Gold; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Barrick’s most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities and NOVAGOLD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the "Risk Factors" sections of those reports and other documents filed by Barrick and NOVAGOLD with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting Barrick’s and NOVAGOLD’s Investor Relations website at www.barrick.com and www.novagold.com, respectively, or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of Barrick and NOVAGOLD on the date the statements are made. Barrick and NOVAGOLD assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

NOVAGOLD cautions that this media release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all resource and reserve estimates included in this media release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM)—CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (“CIM Definition Standards”). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Industry Guide 7 (“SEC Industry Guide 7”), and resource and reserve information contained herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. NOVAGOLD’s disclosure concerning Reserve & Resources Estimates remains consistent with NI 43-101. Under SEC Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve” unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. SEC Industry Guide 7 normally does not permit the inclusion of information concerning "measured mineral resources”, "indicated mineral resources” or "inferred mineral resources” or other descriptions of the amount of mineralization in mineral deposits that do not constitute "reserves” under SEC Industry Guide 7 in documents filed with the SEC. Investors should also understand that "inferred mineral resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian rules, estimated "inferred mineral resources” may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Disclosure of "contained ounces” in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves” under SEC Industry Guide 7 as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of "reserves” are also not the same as those of SEC Industry Guide 7, and reserves reported by NOVAGOLD in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves” under SEC Industry Guide 7. Donlin Gold does not have known reserves, as defined under SEC Industry Guide 7. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with SEC Industry Guide 7.

On October 31, 2018, the SEC adopted a final rule (“New Final Rule”) that will replace SEC Industry Guide 7 with new disclosure requirements that are more closely aligned with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101. Companies must comply with the New Final Rule for the Company’s first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021, which for NOVAGOLD would be the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2021. The New Final Rule provides that SEC Industry Guide 7 will remain effective until all registrants are required to comply with the New Final Rule, at which time SEC Industry Guide 7 will be rescinded. While early voluntary compliance with the New Final Rule is permitted, NOVAGOLD has not elected to comply with the New Final Rule at this time.


 

APPENDIX

TABLE 1
Drill Hole Orientations* and Depths

HoleAzimuth (°)Inclination (°)Depth (m)
DC20-186523779227.0
DC20-18664567302.7
DC20-18672873217.5
DC20-186835867247.2
DC20-186933072175.9
DC20-187030771249.9
DC20-187130363458.4
DC20-187231253632.8
DC20-187325049274.9
DC20-187430076253.0
DC20-187530453218.5
DC20-187628869235.0
DC20-187730373249.9
DC20-187830455459.9
DC20-187930258231.0
DC20-188030071249.9
DC20-188130152256.0
DC20-188232756524.9
DC20-188330854266.4
DC20-188430672251.8
DC20-188527863296.6
DC20-188630456255.4
DC20-188730560255.4
DC20-188831272266.5
DC20-188932856406.6
DC20-1890abandoned before completion, re-drilled as 1891
DC20-189133155377.3
DC20-189218463300.2
DC20-189331275260.9
DC20-189423067620.6
DC20-189532953362.1
DC20-1896abandoned before completion, re-drilled as 1898
DC20-189732559335.0
DC20-189830277250.9
DC20-189935863201.0
DC20-190030271235.0
DC20-190130665464.8
DC20-190228761176.2
DC20-190325964150.7
DC20-1904069200.0
DC20-190529058212.5
DC20-190618177347.8
DC20-190730563431.6
DC20-190830560351.4
DC20-1909575239.3
DC20-191028851235.0
DC20-1911178150.3
DC20-191230265474.3
DC20-191329663224.9
DC20-191429066200.3
DC20-191530967325.5
DC20-191629569218.2
DC20-19175065175.3
DC20-191830567252.4
DC20-191927257249.0
DC20-192031349253.3
DC20-192123554607.2
DC20-192231868254.5
DC20-192330169211.5
DC20-192429763228.0
DC20-192529054210.0
DC20-192629170150.3
DC20-192729668299.9
DC20-192829965226.2
DC20-192928958214.9
DC20-193020864233.2
DC20-193129565152.7
DC20-193228956175.3
DC20-193329559200.0
DC20-193428954250.2
DC20-193528269150.0
DC20-1936168231.0
DC20-193725668531.9
DC20-193830767150.0
DC20-193917179151.8
DC20-194029262200.0
DC20-194110485175.0
DC20-194227360175.3
DC20-194332678215.5
DC20-194427961320.0
DC20-194530577283.8
DC20-19461752263.0
DC20-194730476240.2
DC20-194830659305.1
DC20-194932656303.6
DC20-195032559334.1
DC20-1951673178.8

* Note that azimuth and inclination values vary as each hole progresses. The stated values are hole averages, rounded to the nearest degree.

TABLE 2
2020 Donlin Gold Significant Assay Intervals

Hole IDAreaFrom
(Meters)		To
(Meters)		Length
(Meters)		Au Grade (g/t)Reported
DC20-1865ACMA136.75149.1612.414.918/6/2020
DC20-1865 155.50174.2118.712.038/6/2020
DC20-1865 200.22213.5713.352.978/6/2020
DC20-1865 TOTAL  44.47 3.12  
DC20-1866ACMA14.0017.823.823.488/6/2020
DC20-1866 35.3981.3045.915.038/6/2020
including  63.35 75.30 11.95 10.44 8/6/2020
DC20-1866 98.25103.425.177.018/6/2020
DC20-1866 108.30131.6623.364.158/6/2020
DC20-1866 208.44221.6113.174.698/6/2020
DC20-1866 226.53256.8130.284.208/6/2020
DC20-1866 266.00276.7610.764.728/6/2020
DC20-1866 281.33285.574.241.838/6/2020
DC20-1866 291.00296.865.865.618/6/2020
DC20-1866 TOTAL 142.57 4.61  
DC20-1867ACMA23.2028.044.847.378/6/2020
DC20-1867 66.1470.744.605.908/6/2020
DC20-1867 92.68104.0011.326.178/6/2020
DC20-1867 TOTAL  20.76 6.39  
DC20-1868ACMA115.51125.7410.234.138/6/2020
DC20-1868 243.48247.193.711.928/6/2020
DC20-1868 TOTAL  13.94 3.54  
DC20-1869ACMA10.8016.155.353.228/6/2020
DC20-1869 33.3043.3010.002.688/6/2020
DC20-1869 49.3058.839.533.868/6/2020
DC20-1869 128.19137.609.413.088/6/2020
DC20-1869 TOTAL  34.29 3.20  
DC20-1870ACMA156.66164.607.944.248/6/2020
DC20-1870 173.10180.807.707.538/6/2020
DC20-1870 TOTAL  15.64 5.86  
DC20-1871ACMA12.8020.808.004.018/6/2020
DC20-1871 30.3572.2641.9111.618/6/2020
including  38.24 42.24 4.00 17.00 8/6/2020
including  55.78 62.26 6.48 38.77 8/6/2020
DC20-1871 341.67347.445.771.008/6/2020
DC20-1871 425.97435.719.741.6010/26/2020
DC20-1871 TOTAL  65.42 8.25  
DC20-1872Lewis47.3073.4626.163.4010/26/2020
DC20-1872 82.8086.603.804.7410/26/2020
DC20-1872 163.82167.703.884.398/6/2020
DC20-1872 290.62294.583.963.178/6/2020
DC20-1872 544.34555.0010.661.8010/26/2020
DC20-1872 603.23609.236.002.3310/26/2020
DC20-1872 TOTAL  54.46 3.11  
DC20-1873Lewis42.9053.7410.844.368/6/2020
DC20-1873 60.8868.547.6618.408/6/2020
including  63.16 68.54 5.38 25.26 8/6/2020
DC20-1873 TOTAL  18.50 10.17  
DC20-1874ACMA159.39169.5910.207.2410/26/2020
DC20-1874 174.65177.973.323.5110/26/2020
DC20-1874 236.83239.883.055.5210/26/2020
DC20-1874 TOTAL 16.576.18 
DC20-1875Lewis18.7522.643.891.5010/26/2020
DC20-1875 43.1747.093.921.9510/26/2020
DC20-1875 100.06105.685.626.0910/26/2020
DC20-1875 TOTAL 13.433.55 
DC20-1876ACMA5.6218.3512.735.3510/26/2020
DC20-1876 TOTAL 12.735.35 
DC20-1877ACMA123.48127.654.1780.5810/26/2020
including  124.50 127.653.15106.2410/26/2020
DC20-1877 TOTAL 4.1780.58 
DC20-1878Lewis27.4734.056.582.8310/26/2020
DC20-1878 48.8668.6319.7711.3410/26/2020
including  54.86 61.86 7.00 25.24 10/26/2020
DC20-1878 74.6379.745.1115.7910/26/2020
including  74.63 77.74 3.11 21.10 10/26/2020
DC20-1878 96.92105.708.781.2310/26/2020
DC20-1878 120.32124.313.991.8310/26/2020
DC20-1878 132.14135.943.801.2110/26/2020
DC20-1878 140.90154.7013.803.1010/26/2020
DC20-1878 175.34186.7011.362.0010/26/2020
DC20-1878 198.40240.7042.302.0310/26/2020
DC20-1878 244.75247.923.174.2710/26/2020
DC20-1878 TOTAL 118.664.31 
DC20-1879Lewis62.3068.446.141.8510/26/2020
DC20-1879 118.57149.2030.632.4010/26/2020
DC20-1879 TOTAL 36.772.31 
DC20-1880ACMA40.7044.804.1010.6710/26/2020
DC20-1880 136.30139.803.5010.2310/26/2020
DC20-1880 TOTAL 7.6010.47 
DC20-1881ACMA50.7555.254.503.0310/26/2020
DC20-1881 TOTAL 4.503.03 
DC20-1882ACMA5.009.004.004.5210/26/2020
DC20-1882 15.0021.006.006.5410/26/2020
DC20-1882 27.0043.0016.002.8110/26/2020
DC20-1882 67.0071.004.001.5110/26/2020
DC20-1882 113.11121.278.164.2810/26/2020
DC20-1882 160.18167.557.372.1110/26/2020
DC20-1882 200.80219.6318.831.7510/26/2020
DC20-1882 233.97245.1511.184.7310/26/2020
DC20-1882 251.03255.034.003.9010/26/2020
DC20-1882 302.03328.5326.502.2410/26/2020
DC20-1882 336.49349.5413.052.3210/26/2020
DC20-1882 392.24402.039.792.9910/26/2020
DC20-1882  TOTAL   128.88 2.94  
DC20-1883Lewis49.3862.0012.622.1910/26/2020
DC20-1883 137.16157.4520.291.2110/26/2020
DC20-1883 172.70178.976.272.5410/26/2020
DC20-1883 214.50222.508.002.5810/26/2020
DC20-1883 230.00234.004.009.1210/26/2020
DC20-1883 258.50264.506.0015.4510/26/2020
DC20-1883  TOTAL   57.18 3.81  
DC20-1884ACMA142.50152.259.755.0710/26/2020
DC20-1884 163.25167.103.852.1710/26/2020
DC20-1884  TOTAL   13.60 4.25  
DC20-1885ACMA268.96274.755.7912.9610/26/2020
including  268.96 272.87 3.91 16.11 10/26/2020
DC20-1885  TOTAL   5.79 12.96  
DC20-1886Lewis43.7649.675.912.1710/26/2020
DC20-1886 125.88139.8013.923.4710/26/2020
DC20-1886 147.00151.004.003.9510/26/2020
DC20-1886 158.78180.9022.124.6510/26/2020
including  172.90 176.90 4.00 12.30 10/26/2020
DC20-1886 196.80212.2015.403.3710/26/2020
DC20-1886 218.20252.0833.886.5210/26/2020
including  224.20 232.14 7.94 11.27 10/26/2020
DC20-1886  TOTAL   95.23 4.75  
DC20-1887Lewis5.1010.505.401.7810/26/2020
DC20-1887 132.00145.5013.504.3210/26/2020
including  134.00 138.00 4.00 10.02 10/26/2020
DC20-1887 150.45160.009.554.6510/26/2020
DC20-1887 177.38185.007.621.6510/26/2020
DC20-1887 212.50218.506.001.7310/26/2020
DC20-1887  TOTAL   42.07 3.22  
DC20-1888ACMA178.58185.516.9343.1210/26/2020
including  180.26 183.51 3.25 90.49 10/26/2020
DC20-1888 191.45203.3311.881.7710/26/2020
DC20-1888  TOTAL   18.81 17.00  
DC20-1889ACMA33.0043.0010.005.951/19/2021
including  35.00 39.00 4.00 11.15 1/19/2021
DC20-1889 56.0060.004.001.381/19/2021
DC20-1889 115.00120.005.0024.271/19/2021
including  115.50 118.50 3.00 32.77 1/19/2021
DC20-1889 176.00188.0012.002.771/19/2021
DC20-1889 205.50218.5013.002.681/19/2021
DC20-1889 281.00306.2025.202.131/19/2021
DC20-1889 348.00353.005.007.621/19/2021
DC20-1889  TOTAL   74.20 4.67  
DC20-1891ACMA8.0815.397.311.6510/26/2020
DC20-1891 52.9976.3723.382.5810/26/2020
DC20-1891 107.69121.7014.012.2010/26/2020
DC20-1891 212.43222.399.961.661/19/2021
DC20-1891 228.35248.6320.283.321/19/2021
DC20-1891 262.48291.6629.183.101/19/2021
DC20-1891 331.37335.374.002.331/19/2021
DC20-1891  TOTAL   108.12 2.65  
DC20-1892ACMA52.5174.1921.682.391/19/2021
DC20-1892 92.1695.873.714.181/19/2021
DC20-1892 148.00156.008.004.121/19/2021
DC20-1892 184.96188.483.521.041/19/2021
DC20-1892 247.50257.469.961.751/19/2021
DC20-1892  TOTAL   46.87 2.59  
DC20-1893ACMA139.70143.704.001.351/19/2021
DC20-1893 223.80230.506.701.871/19/2021
DC20-1893 247.43253.806.371.621/19/2021
DC20-1893  TOTAL   17.07 1.65  
DC20-1894ACMA26.6032.606.003.841/19/2021
DC20-1894 132.40136.404.003.381/19/2021
DC20-1894 152.40158.406.003.681/19/2021
DC20-1894 244.20253.809.601.001/19/2021
DC20-1894 259.00263.004.009.221/19/2021
DC20-1894 274.50284.009.505.481/19/2021
DC20-1894 290.00294.004.003.831/19/2021
DC20-1894 345.00348.003.004.881/19/2021
DC20-1894 421.50429.508.002.081/19/2021
DC20-1894 508.00521.6313.634.451/19/2021
DC20-1894 558.93580.2721.343.651/19/2021
DC20-1894 586.06605.3319.272.311/19/2021
DC20-1894  TOTAL   108.34 3.57  
DC20-1895ACMA20.4326.405.974.131/19/2021
DC20-1895 169.30193.8024.505.33 
DC20-1895 218.28242.0823.806.541/19/2021
including  220.28 227.40 7.12 12.71 1/19/2021
DC20-1895 257.63267.009.371.621/19/2021
DC20-1895 286.85289.933.083.661/19/2021
DC20-1895  TOTAL   66.72 5.06  
DC20-1897ACMA17.7428.9511.212.201/19/2021
DC20-1897 145.10153.047.941.621/19/2021
DC20-1897 219.04225.046.002.691/19/2021
DC20-1897 243.58258.1214.544.791/19/2021
DC20-1897 287.70295.708.002.621/19/2021
DC20-1897 321.98325.973.998.811/19/2021
DC20-1897  TOTAL   51.68 3.47  
DC20-1898ACMA222.04231.939.894.111/19/2021
DC20-1898  TOTAL   9.89 4.11  
DC20-1899ACMA72.7388.8716.147.781/19/2021
including  72.73 76.70 3.97 13.91 1/19/2021
DC20-1899  TOTAL   16.14 7.78  
DC20-1900Lewis90.1294.003.882.831/19/2021
DC20-1900 107.20119.3012.102.371/19/2021
DC20-1900 140.20150.009.804.781/19/2021
DC20-1900 164.00184.0020.002.741/19/2021
DC20-1900 199.00209.0010.005.611/19/2021
DC20-1900  TOTAL   55.78 3.54  
DC20-1901Lewis73.6685.1511.491.161/19/2021
DC20-1901 218.78222.463.683.651/19/2021
DC20-1901 233.97237.503.533.431/19/2021
DC20-1901 302.16306.164.003.501/19/2021
DC20-1901 358.00390.0032.002.401/19/2021
DC20-1901  TOTAL   54.70 2.37  
DC20-1902Lewis18.0033.3015.301.231/19/2021
DC20-1902 96.00103.547.544.651/19/2021
DC20-1902 153.00159.276.271.791/19/2021
DC20-1902  TOTAL   29.11 2.24  
DC20-1903ACMA99.39107.538.1445.261/19/2021
including  99.39 106.23 6.84 52.14 1/19/2021
DC20-1903 112.79119.766.972.571/19/2021
DC20-1903  TOTAL   15.11 25.57  
DC20-1904ACMA61.7797.6535.883.711/19/2021
DC20-1904 103.54109.425.884.941/19/2021
DC20-1904  TOTAL   41.76 3.88  
DC20-1905Lewis41.6545.053.404.501/19/2021
DC20-1905 51.0067.0016.002.451/19/2021
DC20-1905 81.0089.008.001.391/19/2021
DC20-1905  TOTAL   27.40 2.40  
DC20-1906ACMA225.73237.9812.256.271/19/2021
DC20-1906  TOTAL   12.25 6.27  
DC20-1907Lewis248.54254.465.921.481/19/2021
DC20-1907 367.08385.9618.885.601/19/2021
including  368.95 372.75 3.80 16.09 1/19/2021
DC20-1907 395.45403.247.791.641/19/2021
DC20-1907 418.58428.459.873.271/19/2021
DC20-1907  TOTAL   42.46 3.76  
DC20-1908Lewis112.25122.2510.002.401/19/2021
DC20-1908  TOTAL   10.00 2.40  
DC20-1909ACMA74.2279.405.188.041/19/2021
DC20-1909 94.5098.403.903.171/19/2021
DC20-1909 135.50145.6010.102.311/19/2021
DC20-1909 189.00193.004.003.33 
DC20-1909  TOTAL  23.18 3.91  
DC20-1910Lewis162.43166.434.006.541/19/2021
DC20-1910 184.23193.239.007.881/19/2021
DC20-1910 201.23209.238.007.281/19/2021
DC20-1910  TOTAL   21.00 7.40  
DC20-1911ACMA61.0083.0022.002.291/19/2021
DC20-1911 105.00113.008.002.681/19/2021
DC20-1911  TOTAL   30.00 2.40  
DC20-1912Lewis178.80198.8020.004.111/19/2021
DC20-1912 249.70287.0037.307.001/19/2021
including  251.70 255.00 3.30 24.55 1/19/2021
DC20-1912 341.00373.6032.601.70 
DC20-1912 405.60414.508.902.47 
DC20-1912 423.60431.608.001.38 
DC20-1912  TOTAL  106.80 4.04  
DC20-1913Lewis15.0019.004.004.871/19/2021
DC20-1913 118.53148.0029.472.25 
DC20-1913  TOTAL   33.47 2.56  
DC20-1914ACMA18.4428.4410.001.921/19/2021
DC20-1914 91.13104.0212.891.311/19/2021
DC20-1914 112.88116.884.001.051/19/2021
DC20-1914  TOTAL   26.89 1.49  
DC20-1915Lewis31.9037.555.651.081/19/2021
DC20-1915 228.10234.106.001.781/19/2021
DC20-1915 287.42302.7815.367.221/19/2021
including  298.78 302.78 4.00 21.03 1/19/2021
DC20-1915 316.76324.768.002.161/19/2021
DC20-1915  TOTAL   35.01 4.14  
DC20-1916Lewis19.9431.8811.944.871/19/2021
DC20-1916 49.9058.868.965.321/19/2021
DC20-1916 136.18148.1611.981.321/19/2021
DC20-1916 201.59211.589.991.571/19/2021
DC20-1916  TOTAL  42.87 3.20  
DC20-1917ACMA145.56157.3511.791.51 
DC20-1917  TOTAL  11.79 1.51  
DC20-1918Lewis154.20162.208.003.07 
DC20-1918 194.16199.535.371.59 
DC20-1918  TOTAL   13.37 2.48  
DC20-1919ACMA77.2589.2512.001.55 
DC20-1919 147.15171.1524.001.55 
DC20-1919 189.25197.258.001.87 
DC20-1919 235.30246.4311.133.36 
DC20-1919  TOTAL   55.13 1.96  
DC20-1920Lewis6.0310.674.644.101/19/2021
DC20-1920 138.61144.005.391.48 
DC20-1920 151.00162.1911.191.86 
DC20-1920 192.26199.807.543.56 
DC20-1920  TOTAL   28.76 2.60  
DC20-1921ACMA19.8023.804.003.91 
DC20-1921 98.86103.985.122.111/19/2021
DC20-1921 109.98116.976.995.481/19/2021
DC20-1921 133.56142.679.111.691/19/2021
DC20-1921 165.67189.4023.732.641/19/2021
DC20-1921 206.23209.743.515.181/19/2021
DC20-1921 284.64292.988.344.991/19/2021
DC20-1921 297.12311.1614.043.271/19/2021
DC20-1921 320.31323.753.4412.13 
DC20-1921 339.27349.2710.002.36 
DC20-1921 355.27361.666.3911.17 
including  355.27 360.94 5.67 11.50  
DC20-1921 371.47402.1830.713.78 
DC20-1921 413.94426.5812.645.27 
DC20-1921 433.03449.9916.964.10 
DC20-1921 496.23506.4010.175.42 
DC20-1921  TOTAL   165.15 4.19 
DC20-1922Lewis134.00139.775.773.00 
DC20-1922  TOTAL   5.77 3.00  
DC20-1923Lewis62.8869.286.407.02 
DC20-1923 85.6091.555.951.681/19/2021
DC20-1923 128.00131.623.623.791/19/2021
DC20-1923 196.29200.103.812.42 
DC20-1923  TOTAL   19.78 3.94 
DC20-1924Lewis40.2546.256.001.80 
DC20-1924 113.08125.5712.492.50 
DC20-1924 132.25139.257.006.54 
DC20-1924  TOTAL   25.49 3.44  
DC20-1925Lewis160.60164.604.001.06 
DC20-1925  TOTAL   4.00 1.06  
DC20-1926Lewis21.9635.9614.004.361/19/2021
DC20-1926  TOTAL   14.00 4.36  
DC20-1929Lewis135.00145.5010.502.34 
DC20-1929 154.75160.505.751.12 
DC20-1929  TOTAL   16.25 1.91  
DC20-1930ACMA102.30110.308.002.621/19/2021
DC20-1930 119.50137.5018.003.141/19/2021
DC20-1930 148.85200.0051.154.65 
including  182.40 190.00 7.60 12.39 
DC20-1930 208.00218.0010.001.25 
DC20-1930  TOTAL  87.15 3.76  
DC20-1932Lewis91.6295.624.003.24 
DC20-1932 101.62149.2847.664.76 
including  143.28 147.28 4.00 19.53  
DC20-1932  TOTAL   51.66 4.65  
DC20-1934Lewis128.66132.664.004.51 
DC20-1934 166.66174.668.002.68 
DC20-1934  TOTAL   12.00 3.29  
DC20-1935Lewis37.7541.103.352.56 
DC20-1935  TOTAL   3.35 2.56  
DC20-1936Lewis181.48198.3116.832.27 
DC20-1936  TOTAL   16.83 2.27  
DC20-1937ACMA158.35162.163.815.72 
DC20-1937 173.96177.964.002.84 
DC20-1937 185.96195.609.641.80 
DC20-1937 243.26285.2341.971.40 
DC20-1937 291.23295.234.006.35 
DC20-1937 301.23325.4524.223.04 
DC20-1937 335.36341.366.006.791/19/2021
DC20-1937 349.30365.6316.333.201/19/2021
DC20-1937 390.19494.07103.886.141/19/2021
including  459.17 481.32 22.15 12.55 1/19/2021
DC20-1937 500.10526.6326.532.401/19/2021
DC20-1937  TOTAL  240.38 4.17  
DC20-1938Lewis1.8319.7917.9610.47 
including  1.83 5.79 3.96 28.02  
DC20-1938 53.5861.207.622.99 
DC20-1938  TOTAL   25.58 8.24  
DC20-1940Lewis18.0824.005.921.58 
DC20-1940 123.00152.5529.554.64 
including  124.85 132.30 7.45 12.19  
DC20-1940 158.50164.506.005.57 
DC20-1940  TOTAL   41.47 4.34  
DC20-1941ACMA5.4914.639.141.25 
DC20-1941 90.38125.7535.373.40 
DC20-1941  TOTAL   44.51 2.96  
DC20-1942Lewis15.5019.504.004.19 
DC20-1942 53.5073.0019.507.10 
including  53.50 59.90 6.40 13.26  
DC20-1942 122.75125.753.005.17 
DC20-1942  TOTAL   26.50 6.45  
DC20-1944ACMA27.7331.734.003.57 
DC20-1944 205.38209.003.625.451/19/2021
DC20-1944 227.00232.005.001.551/19/2021
DC20-1944 237.62249.2211.603.591/19/2021
DC20-1944 274.00277.553.558.491/19/2021
DC20-1944 286.17294.007.836.121/19/2021
DC20-1944  TOTAL   35.60 4.53 
DC20-1945ACMA95.86124.7028.841.58 
DC20-1945 145.70153.357.651.65 
DC20-1945 246.75258.9212.174.60 
DC20-1945  TOTAL   48.66 2.34  
DC20-1946ACMA26.0044.3018.302.08 
DC20-1946 50.2560.2510.003.36 
DC20-1946 72.2584.2512.004.17 
DC20-1946 96.20132.0035.804.55 
DC20-1946 183.00188.605.605.82 
DC20-1946  TOTAL   81.70 3.88  
DC20-1947ACMA73.8180.106.293.201/19/2021
DC20-1947  TOTAL  6.29 3.20 
DC20-1948ACMA151.98155.503.5210.12 
DC20-1948 161.50184.1122.618.66 
including  167.50 177.58 10.08 15.47  
DC20-1948  TOTAL   26.13 8.86  
DC20-1949ACMA28.8432.563.722.281/19/2021
DC20-1949 64.9370.445.513.301/19/2021
DC20-1949 96.01100.584.572.171/19/2021
DC20-1949 141.35156.7015.355.371/19/2021
DC20-1949 212.45222.8210.371.13 
DC20-1949 248.25258.9010.654.14 
DC20-1949 285.90289.063.164.53 
DC20-1949  TOTAL  53.333.55 
DC20-1950ACMA18.6030.6012.003.03 
DC20-1950 80.4085.405.001.99 
DC20-1950 161.50175.5014.002.631/19/2021
DC20-1950 180.80193.0512.253.141/19/2021
DC20-1950 230.30237.507.205.911/19/2021
DC20-1950 250.00262.5012.503.491/19/2021
DC20-1950 272.00277.385.382.241/19/2021
DC20-1950 295.15302.006.855.171/19/2021
DC20-1950 307.00320.5013.503.60 
DC20-1950  TOTAL   88.68 3.43  
DC20-1951ACMA2.9011.308.403.03 
DC20-1951 109.96123.8813.922.341/19/2021
DC20-1951  TOTAL  22.32 2.60 

Significant intervals represent drilled intervals and not necessarily true thickness of mineralization. Mineralized intervals meet or exceed 3 meters in length above 1 g/t. A maximum of 4 meters of continuous dilution (< 1 g/t) is permitted. Any drill intervals not depicted in this table did not meet the significant interval criteria.


