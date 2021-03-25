Senior Living Communities Benefit from Medical Expertise

Des Moines, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior living communities will benefit from the expertise of the EverSafe 360° Medical Advisory Board. Seven medical, academic, and health care professionals will advise on the latest health and wellness technologies, innovations, and practices for senior living communities managed by Life Care Services.

"The EverSafe 360° Medical Advisory Board includes physicians and scientists who specialize in epidemiology, mental health, infectious diseases and indoor air quality," says Rick Exline, executive vice president/senior managing director of Life Plan Communities. "These experts will provide real-time guidance to help ensure the safety and security of our residents and employees." The advisory board will evaluate research and recommend health care delivery models for senior living care levels.

The COVID-19 pandemic identified an industry need for solutions that enhance the senior living experience. Focusing on its 50 years of industry leadership, LCS developed EverSafe 360° as the new standard for residents and staff's overall safety.

"The depth and breadth of knowledge offered by this group of medical professionals will make a positive impact on resident health and wellness," says Dr. Roy S. Rogers, III, M.D. Dr. Rogers sits on the medical advisory board and lives in a community managed by Life Care Services. "Our input will play a significant role in developing community disaster plans. As a group, we'll ensure the health and wellness-related issues, regulatory protocol, and clinical outcome strategies are incorporated.

In addition to Dr. Rogers, the EverSafe 360° Medical Advisory Board includes:

Dr. Jamison Feramisco, M.D., Ph.D., founding president and chair of Apri Health, an international data analytics and clinical change company.

Joseph N.S. Eisenberg, Ph.D., a researcher who integrates disease transmission models with field studies to study environmental determinants of infectious diseases.

Dr. Shishir V. Shah, D.O., co-implemented one of the most extensive wound care/hyperbaric clinical delivery models in the U.S.

Dr. Chantal Walsh, M.D., certified medical director by The Society of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.

Dr. Stephanie Taylor, M.D., named one of the top 20 women to watch in health care engineering by Engineered Systems.

Dr. Elliott Kroger, M.D., listed in Chicago Magazine's Top 500 Doctors in 1997 and 2001.

Dr. Roy S. Rogers, III, M.D., retired physician and resident at a community managed by Life Care Services; recipient of the Master Dermatologist Award.

EverSafe 360° is all-encompassing and focuses on the emotional and physical aspects of keeping everyone as safe as possible to enjoy their "best life" experience at an LCS community. The program is delivered with the care and compassion that allows LCS to quickly and comprehensively alleviate any concern around safety measures. For more information about EverSafe 360°, click here.

