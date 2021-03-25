Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DALLAS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The call-in number is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting March 31, 2021 through April 14, 2021. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13717354. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About the Company

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 81 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 20 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook .