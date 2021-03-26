Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Zoom and SolarWinds Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Zoom on April 7, 2020.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom’s assertions, the Company’s video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom’s communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into Zoom go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ZM

Solar Winds Corporation (NYSE: SWI)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of SolarWinds Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against SolarWinds on January 4, 2021.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds’ update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123’; (3) consequently, SolarWinds’ customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about SolarWinds’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into SolarWinds go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SWI

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.