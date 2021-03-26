Actuators Market Worth USD 79.35 Billion by 2027; Rotork PLC., Rockwell Automation, and ABB Covers Significant Share with Major Focus on Innovations, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Actuators Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Motion (Linear and Rotary), By Type (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Construction, Chemicals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 47.09 billion in 2019. The forecast period is set between 2020 to 2027 and the market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 10.65%. The global actuators market size is likely to showcase notable growth in the coming years and reach USD 79.35 billion by the end of 2027 on account of the advent of technological advancement and the increasing need for the latest automated equipment by various end-user industries.

Most industries worldwide were impacted negatively by the current COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the healthcare sector, most of the industrial sectors witnessed the downfall of the world economy. However, the governments of various nations are engaging in multiple strategies to deal with this situation and we hope that life turns back to normal. Fortune Business Insights is offering special analytical reports on various markets impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. These reports will help investors take the necessary financial decisions for multiple markets in the years to come.





Objectives of the Report:



The report is based on a comprehensive analysis of the market keeping in mind the prime boosting, repelling, and challenging factors. It also throws light on the notable industry developments, major trends, and other interesting insights into the market. The report also highlights the table of segmentation in details and lists the names of the segment in the leading position with market figures. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/actuators-market-103531





Drivers & Restraints:

Development of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Sectors to Aid in Expansion

An actuator comprises the key component of all the machines used by various industries such as food, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, agriculture, healthcare industry, and others. This stands as a key factor driving the global actuators market growth. This, coupled with the rising population, growing urbanization, and the increasing use of industrial robots for minimizing the chances of human errors are also expected to aid in the expansion of the market. Additionally, the increasing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries is further expected to add impetus to the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, installing and maintaining pneumatic and hydraulic actuators is expensive, which may pose a major challenge to the market in the coming years. This, coupled with the current coronavirus pandemic that forced most of the international businesses to stay at a temporary halt may also hamper the market. Additionally, the possibility of oil or water leakage and other damages to the actuator is likely to cause hindrance to the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the rising demand for commercial aircraft is expected to promote the growth of the market in the forecast period.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Actuators Market are:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Wisconsin, The U.S.)

Venture MFG Co. (Ohio, The U.S.)

ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)

Rotork PLC (Bath, The U.K.)

MISUMI (Tokyo, Japan)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (North Carolina, The U.S.)

TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd. (Nagano, Japan)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (Ohio, The U.S.)

Moog Inc. (New York, The U.S.)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (Ohio, The U.S.)

SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, The U.S.)





Inquire Before Purchasing this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/actuators-market-103531





Major Segment:

Hydraulic Segment to Emerge Dominant Owing to Growing Demand from Mining and Construction Sector

Based on segmentation by type, the hydraulic segment dominant the market shares in 2019. This is owing to the increasing adoption of hydraulic actuators in heavy equipment used by various application sectors such as mining, construction, agriculture, and others. This is further attributed to the integrated failure backup features and less power consumption. However, the electrical segment earned a 21% share and is likely to exhibit significant growth in the forecast period.





Regional Analysis:

North America Emerged Dominant Owing to Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry

Regionally, North America earned USD 16.48 billion in 2019 and gained the largest actuators market share. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing demand from the aerospace and defense sectors. Besides this, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to show rapid growth in the coming years with China and Japan in the leading position. This is accountable to the rapid industrialization and growing urbanization. Furthermore, the market in Europe and the Middle East and Africa will exhibit notable growth in the coming years on account of the increasing manufacturing units for automobile production of brands such as Audi, BMW, and others.





Competitive Landscape-

Players Focusing on Innovative Technologies to Earn Lion’s Share

The global market for actuators is fragmented in nature attributable to the presence of many large and medium-scale vendors. Companies such as Rotork PLC., Rockwell Automation, and others are focusing on strengthening their product portfolio and specializing in pneumatic and hydraulic actuators to gain competitive edge. The other players are engaging in the development of innovative technologies for gaining a competitive edge in the market.





Browse Detailed Overview of This Research:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/actuators-market-103531





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Actuators Market Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Actuators Market Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Actuators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Motion (Value) Linear Rotary By Type (Value) Hydraulic Pneumatic Electric Others By End-Use Industry (Value) Aerospace & Defense Automotive Construction Chemicals Food & Beverages Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Marine Mining Oil & Gas Power Generation Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/actuators-market-103531





Major Industry Developments of the Market Include:



April 2019 – The Boeing Company awarded a contract to Moog Inc., for the delivery of wing fold actuation and wing flight systems for an unmanned refueling program of the U.S. Navy called MQ-25. This will help to build a strong foundation for the future of the company.

April 2017 – The control and valves business of Pentair was acquired by Emerson Electric Co. for managing the production of control valves, regulators, and actuators, thereby strengthening the portfolio of the company.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Defense IT Spending Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Services, Hardware, and Software), By Application (IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Defense Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, IT Application, Logistics & Asset Management, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Bulletproof Vest Market Size , Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Material (Kevlar, Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), and Graphene) By Type (Level IIA, Level II, Level IIIA, Level III, and Level IV) By Product (Flexible Ballistic, Hard Armor Plate) By End User (Military, Law Enforcement, and Civil) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Microwave Devices Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Active and Passive), By Frequency (Ku-Band, Ka-Band, S-Band, C-Band, X-Band, L-Band, and Others), By End-use Industry (Telecommunication, Space, Defense, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | BLogs





Read Press Release: