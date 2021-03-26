Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 26.3.2021 AT 09:00


Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210325155406_2

Transaction date: 2021-03-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 878 Unit price: 5.02 EUR

(2): Volume: 120 Unit price: 5.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 103 Unit price: 5.02 EUR

(4): Volume: 686 Unit price: 5.04 EUR

(5): Volume: 22 Unit price: 5.04 EUR

(6): Volume: 195 Unit price: 5.04 EUR

(7): Volume: 315 Unit price: 5.04 EUR

(8): Volume: 36 Unit price: 5.04 EUR

(9): Volume: 14 Unit price: 5.02 EUR

(10): Volume: 89 Unit price: 5.04 EUR

(11): Volume: 383 Unit price: 5.04 EUR

(12): Volume: 115 Unit price: 5.04 EUR

(13): Volume: 434 Unit price: 5.08 EUR

(14): Volume: 2 Unit price: 5.06 EUR

(15): Volume: 626 Unit price: 5.08 EUR

(16): Volume: 140 Unit price: 5.08 EUR

(17): Volume: 1,104 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(19): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(20): Volume: 20 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(21): Volume: 1,896 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

(22): Volume: 110 Unit price: 5.04 EUR

(23): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.06 EUR

(24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(24): Volume: 9,138 Volume weighted average price: 5.0726 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION


