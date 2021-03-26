Scanfil Plc’s Annual Report and Remuneration Report for 2020 Have Been Published

Finnish English

SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 MARCH 2021 9.00 A.M.



Scanfil plc’s Annual Report 2020, which includes the Board of Directors’ report, Financial Statement, Auditor’s Report and Corporate Governance Statement for 2020, and Remuneration Report for 2020 have been published. Reports are available in English and Finnish.



For the first time, Scanfil is publishing its financial statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. As per ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags, which have been verified by KPMG.

The Annual Report and Remuneration Report are attached to this release as PDF files and the financial statements as an XHTML file. Reports can also be found at www.scanfil.com



For futher information, please contact:



Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

email: pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

tel. +358 50 378 2228



Scanfil is a global manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of production units in Europe, Asia and North America. Read more: www.scanfil.com



