OP Corporate Bank plc

Inside Information

26 March 2021 at 9.50 EET

OP Corporate Bank plc to redeem its EUR 50,000,000 Non-cumulative Perpetual Capital Securities (XS0213603177)

OP Corporate Bank plc (the “Issuer”) will redeem its EUR 50,000,000 Non-cumulative Perpetual Capital Securities (ISIN: XS0213603177, Series EMTN 46) originally issued in March 2005.

The Issuer will redeem all of the outstanding instruments on 12 April 2021 at par plus accrued interest.

The Issuer will request the Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing of the instruments, which are listed on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc, on or around 12 April 2021.

This announcement is released by the Issuer and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“EU MAR”) as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“UK MAR”), encompassing information relating to the Instruments. For the purposes of EU MAR and UK MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Vesa Aho, Group Chief Financial Officer on behalf of the Issuer.

OP Corporate Bank plc is part of Finland’s largest financial services group, OP Financial Group. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank, their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other’s debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Financial Group's central bank.