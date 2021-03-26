Scatec publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020

26 March 2021: Scatec’s Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020 and the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report 2020 are attached to this release and available as online versions on https://annualreport2020.scatec.com/



For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR

Tel: +47 950 38 364, Ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy globally. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. In the first half of 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments