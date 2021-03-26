DNA Plc: Decisions of DNA Plc's Annual General Meeting and organisation of Board of Directors

English Finnish

DNA Plc's Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki on 26 March 2021.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) adopted the consolidated financial statements and parent company financial statements for the financial year 1 January – 31 December 2020. It was noted that the Board of Directors had proposed to the Annual General Meeting that the company pays no dividend for the financial year 2020 and that the net profit for 2020 is allocated to retained earnings. The AGM decided to approve the proposal concerning the use of distributable funds shown on the balance sheet. The AGM also decided to discharge the Members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 1 January – 31 December 2020.

It was decided that the number of the Members of the Board of Directors will be six. The AGM decided to elect Sigve Brekke as the Chair of the Board of Directors and the following people as Members of the Board of Directors: Birgitte Engebretsen, Gaute Simen Gravir, Nils Katla, Håvard Naustdal and Trine Rønningen. The members of the board are independent of the company but non-independent of Telenor Group. The Board Members who are not independent of Telenor Group shall not be paid remuneration.

On 17 March 2021, DNA announced that the company's CEO Jukka Leinonen moves to head Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster fulltime in the autumn 2021. When the new CEO of DNA takes office, Jukka Leinonen will take the position as DNA’s Chair of the Board of Directors.

The AGM decided to elect Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young as the company’s auditor. APA Terhi Mäkinen will act as the principal auditor.

*Due to delisting of DNA’s share from Nasdaq Helsinki on 3 February 2020, DNA is not subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of shares as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act. DNA is still subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due in 2025 (ISIN: FI4000312095) listed in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

