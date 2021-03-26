Latin America Two Wheeler Tire Market Report 2021-2025: Focus on Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Mexico

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Two Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter/Moped), By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement), By Region (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Mexico), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America Two Wheeler Tire Market stood around USD 1.5 Billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 1.95 Billion by 2025 owing to rising two wheeler sales due to their ease of maneuverability and high mileage coupled with expanding two wheeler fleet in Latin America.

Increasing vehicle population and traffic congestion on city roads are expected to boost the demand for two wheelers and their tires during forecast period. Continuous business expansions of prominent two wheeler tire manufacturing companies across the region and their continuous research and development activities to manufacture technologically advanced, economical as well as efficient tires is further anticipated to intensify the competition in two wheeler tire market across Latin America over the course of the next five years.



The Latin America Two Wheeler Tire Market was dominated by the tires for motorcycles in 2019. High inclination towards motorcycles is witnessed due to poor road infrastructure and ease of driving motorcycle in both the paved and unpaved roads. Another reason for dominance of motorcycles in Latin America is larger wheels as compared to scooters which provides better manoeuvrability on roads.

But the sales of scooter/mopeds are also growing and will witness a sharp growth during the forecast period. Many two wheeler companies are introducing new models of scooters in Latin America due to increasing preference of female riders. Although, motorcycle tires are expected to dominate the demand for two wheeler tires in Latin America during the forecast period, the region is also projected to witness significant growth in demand for scooter/moped tires during the forecast period.



Major companies operating in the Latin America Two Wheeler Tire Market are Rinaldi Tires, Maggion Tires, Michelin Tires, Pirelli Pneus SA, Pneus Technic, Bridgestone Americas Inc, Maxxis International, Kenda International and Levorin Pneus.

The existing companies are expanding their dealer and distributor network as well as expanding their product portfolio with high-performance tires to meet the requirements of different driving conditions. Leading global players are also focusing on improving their radial tire technology for two wheelers to tap the growing trend of radialization in two wheeler tires across Latin America.

