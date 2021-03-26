West Africa Gas Industry Report 2020: Focus on the Downstream Activities of Preparation, Processing and Production

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Gas Industry in West Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the gas industry in West Africa focuses on the downstream activities of preparation, processing and production of gases in gasworks, and the production of gas by the carbonation of coal or by mixing manufactured gas with natural gas or petroleum or other gases and distribution via tankers and/or pipelines and gas cylinders.

It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector in various countries, developments and corporate actions and influencing factors. There are profiles of 10 companies operating in the region including the major multinational players such as Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Exxon Mobil, and local players such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

The Gas Industry in West Africa:

Nigeria is the leading gas producer in West Africa and has 99% of the region's total proved resources. The biggest recent find of natural gas in the region was on the maritime border of Senegal and Mauritania. The sector is dominated by international oil companies that include Royal Dutch Shell, Total, BP and Oryx Energies which are involved in upstream and downstream activities.



Survival Strategies:

The coronavirus outbreak and low oil prices forced operators to employ survival strategies such as halting non-essential activities, adopting forced leave or layoff strategies, slowing output, expanding storage capacities, refining sales and purchase agreements, and using hedging instruments to market their crude oil. Commentators said that coronavirus will necessitate a reassessment of project development plans, many of which carry operating costs incompatible with a low oil price. Some major players have reduced their investment in exploration and production projects by 25% in 2020.



Nigeria:

Despite its sizeable gas reserves, gas supply interruptions to thermal power stations are leading to power supply interruptions in Nigeria. The gas supply problem results from the inadequacy and inefficiency of investments in critical domestic gas infrastructure, exacerbated by years of regulatory uncertainty in the domestic gas market. Seven gas projects aimed at overcoming a looming gas supply gap have been fast tracked.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Region Information



3. Description of the Industry

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position



4. Size of the Industry



5. State of the Industry

5.1. Region

5.1.1. Trade

5.1.2. Corporate Actions

5.1.3. Regulations

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Input Costs

6.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.4. Labour

6.5. Gas for Electricity Generation

6.6. Environmental Concerns



7. Competition

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations



11. References

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Cairn Energy plc

Dangote Industries Ltd

Eni Spa

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

Kosmos Energy Ltd

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Total S.A.

Trafigura Group Pte Ltd

