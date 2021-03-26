West Africa Mining Industry Report 2020 with Profiles of Aluminium Corp of China, Barrick Gold, and Newmont Mining, AngloGold Ashanti, Iamgold

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining in West Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on Mining in West Africa and includes information on mining resources and production across the region, trade statistics, developments, corporate actions, pertinent regulation and other influencing factors.

There are profiles of 42 companies including major players such as Aluminium Corporation of China, Barrick Gold, and Newmont Mining, as well as AngloGold Ashanti, which restarted production at its Obuasi mine in Ghana, five years after mining was suspended, and Canadian company Iamgold, which has received the mining permit for its Boto gold project in Senegal.

Mining in West Africa:

Minerals produced in West Africa include bauxite, coal, copper, diamonds, gemstones, gold, ilmenite, iron ore, lead, manganese, nickel, phosphate rock, rutile, silver, columbite-tantalite, tin, uranium, zinc and zircon. A large number of companies and artisanal miners are involved in the region's mining sector.

In 2019, West African countries increased exports of minerals by more than 20%. Factors such as low economic growth in major mineral importers, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, inadequate infrastructure, and security risks in some countries, continue to have an impact on the performance of West Africa's mining sector.



Opportunities:

Dozens of companies are actively exploring the region, especially for gold, as West Africa's gold deposits are generally shallow, which means they can be mined easily and at relatively low costs. In 2018, the region had more than 60 gold mines producing or under construction and hundreds of projects in the economic assessment and exploration stage. However, some challenges include a general lack of skilled workers and inadequate infrastructure such as roads and electricity.



Government Involvement:

The mining sector has been identified by most countries in the region as a potential catalyst for economic development, and there is a determined effort to develop the sector and to make it more attractive to investors. These include invitations for plans to develop mines and plants, plans to group artisanal miners into cooperatives and the granting of refining licences.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Region Information



3. Description of the Industry

3.1. Geographic Position

3.2. Industry Value Chain



4. Size of the Industry



5. State of the Industry

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Trade

5.1.2. Corporate Actions

5.1.3. Regulations

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. CoronavirUS

6.3. Government Involvement

6.4. Lack of Infrastructure

6.5. Security Risks

6.6. Labour Resources

6.7. Environmental Concerns

6.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation



7. Competition

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations



11. References

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Appendix

Notable Exploration & Development and Mining Companies Involved in West Africa

Company Profiles

Abosso Goldfields Ltd

Alliance Miniere Responsable Sas

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd

Amr Gold Ltd

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd

Avesoro Resources Inc.

B2Gold Corp

Balaji Group of Companies

Barrick Gold Corporation

Compagnie Des Bauxites De Guinee

Compagnie Des Bauxites De Kindia S.A.

Endeavour Mining Corporation

Ghana Bauxite Company Ltd

Ghana Manganese Company Ltd

Gold Fields Ghana Ltd

Golden Star Resources Ltd

Guinea Alumina Corporation S.A.

Guineenne Des Mines

Hummingbird Resources plc

Iamgold Corporation

Keras Resources plc

Kinross Gold Corporation

Koidu Ltd

Multiverse Mining and Exploration plc

Newfield Resources Ltd

Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd

Nord Gold S.E.

Orano S.A.

Perseus Mining (Ghana) Ltd

Resolute Mining Ltd

Roxgold Inc.

Shiloh Manganese S.A.

Sierra Mineral Holdings 1 Ltd

Sierra Rutile Ltd

Societe Des Mines Du Liptako S.A.

Societe Miniere De Boke

Teranga Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd

Thor Explorations Ltd

Trevali Mining Corporation

United Company Rusal, International Public Joint-Stock Company

Vedanta Resources Ltd

West African Resources Ltd





Companies Mentioned





B2Gold Corp

West African Resources Ltd

Endeavour Mining Corporation

Avesoro Resources Inc.

Balaji Group of Companies

Nord Gold S.E.

Roxgold Inc.

IAMGOLD Corporation

Teranga Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd

Thor Explorations Ltd

Barrick Gold Corporation

Trevali Mining Corporation

Abosso Goldfields Ltd

Gold Fields Ghana Ltd

Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd

Perseus Mining (Ghana) Ltd

Golden Star Resources Ltd

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd

Kinross Gold Corporation

Resolute Mining Ltd

Ghana Manganese Company Ltd

Ghana Bauxite Company Ltd

Hummingbird Resources PLC

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd

United Company RUSAL, International Public Joint-Stock Company

Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee

Alliance Miniere Responsable SAS

Guineenne des Mines

Societe Miniere de Boke

Guinea Alumina Corporation S.A.

Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia S.A.

Vedanta Resources Ltd

Newfield Resources Ltd

Societe des Mines du Liptako S.A.

Orano S.A.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration PLC

AMR Gold Ltd

Sierra Mineral Holdings 1 Ltd

Sierra Rutile Ltd

Koidu Ltd

Keras Resources PLC

Shiloh Manganese S.A.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mi2v57

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.