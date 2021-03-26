West Africa Mining Industry Report 2020 with Profiles of Aluminium Corp of China, Barrick Gold, and Newmont Mining, AngloGold Ashanti, Iamgold

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining in West Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on Mining in West Africa and includes information on mining resources and production across the region, trade statistics, developments, corporate actions, pertinent regulation and other influencing factors.
There are profiles of 42 companies including major players such as Aluminium Corporation of China, Barrick Gold, and Newmont Mining, as well as AngloGold Ashanti, which restarted production at its Obuasi mine in Ghana, five years after mining was suspended, and Canadian company Iamgold, which has received the mining permit for its Boto gold project in Senegal.
Mining in West Africa:
Minerals produced in West Africa include bauxite, coal, copper, diamonds, gemstones, gold, ilmenite, iron ore, lead, manganese, nickel, phosphate rock, rutile, silver, columbite-tantalite, tin, uranium, zinc and zircon. A large number of companies and artisanal miners are involved in the region's mining sector.
In 2019, West African countries increased exports of minerals by more than 20%. Factors such as low economic growth in major mineral importers, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, inadequate infrastructure, and security risks in some countries, continue to have an impact on the performance of West Africa's mining sector.
Opportunities:
Dozens of companies are actively exploring the region, especially for gold, as West Africa's gold deposits are generally shallow, which means they can be mined easily and at relatively low costs. In 2018, the region had more than 60 gold mines producing or under construction and hundreds of projects in the economic assessment and exploration stage. However, some challenges include a general lack of skilled workers and inadequate infrastructure such as roads and electricity.
Government Involvement:
The mining sector has been identified by most countries in the region as a potential catalyst for economic development, and there is a determined effort to develop the sector and to make it more attractive to investors. These include invitations for plans to develop mines and plants, plans to group artisanal miners into cooperatives and the granting of refining licences.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Region Information
3. Description of the Industry
3.1. Geographic Position
3.2. Industry Value Chain
4. Size of the Industry
5. State of the Industry
5.1. Local
5.1.1. Trade
5.1.2. Corporate Actions
5.1.3. Regulations
5.2. Continental
5.3. International
6. Influencing Factors
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. CoronavirUS
6.3. Government Involvement
6.4. Lack of Infrastructure
6.5. Security Risks
6.6. Labour Resources
6.7. Environmental Concerns
6.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
7. Competition
7.1. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT Analysis
9. Outlook
10. Industry Associations
11. References
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
Appendix
- Notable Exploration & Development and Mining Companies Involved in West Africa
- Company Profiles
- Abosso Goldfields Ltd
- Alliance Miniere Responsable Sas
- Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd
- Amr Gold Ltd
- Anglogold Ashanti Ltd
- Avesoro Resources Inc.
- B2Gold Corp
- Balaji Group of Companies
- Barrick Gold Corporation
- Compagnie Des Bauxites De Guinee
- Compagnie Des Bauxites De Kindia S.A.
- Endeavour Mining Corporation
- Ghana Bauxite Company Ltd
- Ghana Manganese Company Ltd
- Gold Fields Ghana Ltd
- Golden Star Resources Ltd
- Guinea Alumina Corporation S.A.
- Guineenne Des Mines
- Hummingbird Resources plc
- Iamgold Corporation
- Keras Resources plc
- Kinross Gold Corporation
- Koidu Ltd
- Multiverse Mining and Exploration plc
- Newfield Resources Ltd
- Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd
- Nord Gold S.E.
- Orano S.A.
- Perseus Mining (Ghana) Ltd
- Resolute Mining Ltd
- Roxgold Inc.
- Shiloh Manganese S.A.
- Sierra Mineral Holdings 1 Ltd
- Sierra Rutile Ltd
- Societe Des Mines Du Liptako S.A.
- Societe Miniere De Boke
- Teranga Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd
- Thor Explorations Ltd
- Trevali Mining Corporation
- United Company Rusal, International Public Joint-Stock Company
- Vedanta Resources Ltd
- West African Resources Ltd
