India Railway Sector Trends, Developments & Opportunities: 2021 and Beyond

The National Infrastructure Pipeline envisages a planned capital investment of over Rs 13 trillion for the railways sector by 2024-25.

IR has a target to complete over 17,000 km of new line, doubling and gauge conversion works by 2023-24.

The railway sector has proven to be a key contributor in India's response to the COVID-19 crisis. It played a critical role in addressing supply chain challenges during the lockdown when other modes of transport came to a halt.

While several projects continue to face challenges due to difficulties in labour mobilisation and procurement of specialised equipment, work on IR's mega infrastructure projects such as 100 percent electrification are continuing as per schedule.

Going forward, IR is expected to increase its focus on the freight segment to make up for the losses incurred due to suspension of passenger trains. In addition, the sector is also looking to tap new sources of funding including private investment for faster infrastructure development.



This research package consists of four key elements:

Research Report (PDF format)

Data-set (in excel format)

11 Monthly Updates

52 Weekly Newsletters

The report will provide you the following:

Sector Trends and Developments

Impact of COVID-19 on Operations, Projects, and Investments

Operational and Financial Performance of IR

Segment Analysis for Rolling Stock, Tracks and Signalling Systems

Project Pipeline and Upcoming Tenders

Future Outlook and Projections

Opportunities for EPC Contractors, Technology and Equipment Providers

Investment requirements for the next five years

The report is divided into seven sections with 26 distinct chapters:

Section I: Sector Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Assessment, Outlook and Projections

Section II: Operational and Financial Performance: Trends, Impact of COVID-19 and Future Outlook

Section III: Focus on Mega Projects: Progress So Far, COVID-19 Impact, Revised Timelines and Upcoming Opportunities

Section IV: Segment Analysis: Focus on Rolling Stock

Section V: Segment Analysis: Construction

Section VI: New Focus Areas: Key Initiatives and Future Strategies

Section VII: Key Railway PSUs

Database of Key Projects



The database is a compilation of ongoing and upcoming projects in the railways sector.



The 11 monthly updates will comprise 16-24 pages on analysis of traffic and earnings, performance of production units, key efficiency indicators, project updates, upcoming tenders, new project announcements (new lines, DFC, high-speed rail, RRTS, station redevelopment, etc.), key data and statistics.



The 52 weekly newsletters will comprise 4-6 pages. It covers news developments in the railways sector relating to policy announcements, government initiatives, project completions/awards/announcements, update on key programmes, key financings, etc.



