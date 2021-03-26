India Road Development Sector Study 2021-2025: Market Dynamics, Key Developments, Initiatives and Major Players

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Development in India 2021: Sector Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Project Pipeline, Investments and Capacity Addition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2021 edition will help you:

  • Analyse the prevailing market dynamics, key developments and initiatives in light of the COVID-19 outbreak
  • Gain insights into project pipeline, opportunities and outlook for the road sector
  • Track the progress of announced and ongoing programmes and projects
  • Identify upcoming opportunities and growth avenues
  • Support business planning and strategies in times of crisis

The report consists of six sections:

Section I: MARKET ANALYSIS, COVID-19 IMPACT ASSESSMENT, NEW OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

  • Sector Trends, Developments and Outlook
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Projects
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Investments and Companies
  • Progress and Opportunities under Bharatmala Programme
  • Project Pipeline Analysis: Re-assessment of Opportunities in Light of COVID-19 (Till 2025)
  • Market Outlook and Upcoming Opportunities (Medium and Long Term)

Section II: FOCUS ON PROJECT EXECUTION, OPERATIONS, MAINTENANCE AND TOLLING MODELS

  • Experience, Challenges and Opportunities under HAM
  • Revival Strategies and Potential for BOT
  • Contracting Market: The Way Forward for EPC
  • Operations, Maintenance and Tolling

Section III: FINANCING SCENARIO, ACQUISITION TRENDS AND NEW FUNDING STRATEGIES

  • Investment Trends, Financiers Perspective and Outlook
  • Asset Acquisition Opportunities
  • Opportunities under Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) Model

Section IV: EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS: MARKET TRENDS AND DEMAND ASSESSMENT DURING COVID-19

  • Equipment Market Trends and Projections
  • Materials: Market Trends and Projections

Section V: PROGRESS AND OPPORTUNITIES AT THE STATE-LEVEL

  • Progress in the Northeast
  • Opportunities in the State Road Segment
  • Profiles of Key States

Section VI: KEY PLAYERS

  • Profile of Key Developers and Contractors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzt9ax

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Business Planning
                            
                            
                                Project Management 
                            
                            
                                Road and Highway Construction
                            
                            
                                Road Development
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data