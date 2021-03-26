India Road Development Sector Study 2021-2025: Market Dynamics, Key Developments, Initiatives and Major Players

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Development in India 2021: Sector Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Project Pipeline, Investments and Capacity Addition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2021 edition will help you:
- Analyse the prevailing market dynamics, key developments and initiatives in light of the COVID-19 outbreak
- Gain insights into project pipeline, opportunities and outlook for the road sector
- Track the progress of announced and ongoing programmes and projects
- Identify upcoming opportunities and growth avenues
- Support business planning and strategies in times of crisis
The report consists of six sections:
Section I: MARKET ANALYSIS, COVID-19 IMPACT ASSESSMENT, NEW OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
- Sector Trends, Developments and Outlook
- Impact of COVID-19 on Projects
- Impact of COVID-19 on Investments and Companies
- Progress and Opportunities under Bharatmala Programme
- Project Pipeline Analysis: Re-assessment of Opportunities in Light of COVID-19 (Till 2025)
- Market Outlook and Upcoming Opportunities (Medium and Long Term)
Section II: FOCUS ON PROJECT EXECUTION, OPERATIONS, MAINTENANCE AND TOLLING MODELS
- Experience, Challenges and Opportunities under HAM
- Revival Strategies and Potential for BOT
- Contracting Market: The Way Forward for EPC
- Operations, Maintenance and Tolling
Section III: FINANCING SCENARIO, ACQUISITION TRENDS AND NEW FUNDING STRATEGIES
- Investment Trends, Financiers Perspective and Outlook
- Asset Acquisition Opportunities
- Opportunities under Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) Model
Section IV: EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS: MARKET TRENDS AND DEMAND ASSESSMENT DURING COVID-19
- Equipment Market Trends and Projections
- Materials: Market Trends and Projections
Section V: PROGRESS AND OPPORTUNITIES AT THE STATE-LEVEL
- Progress in the Northeast
- Opportunities in the State Road Segment
- Profiles of Key States
Section VI: KEY PLAYERS
- Profile of Key Developers and Contractors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzt9ax