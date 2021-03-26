New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Media Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039382/?utm_source=GNW





Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the media market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global media market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction – The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography and segmentation by type.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the media market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Product/Service Analysis – The product/service analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services in the media market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the media industry supply chain.

Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global media market.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global media market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19 – This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the media market.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Global Macro Comparison – The global media market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the media market size, percentage of GDP, and average media market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region.This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.



The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global media market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.



It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for media companies in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered: 1) By Type: TV And Radio Broadcasting; Film and Music; Information Services; Web Content, Search Portals and Social Media; Print Media; Cable and Other Subscription Programming



Subsegments Covered: Radio Broadcasting, Television Broadcasting, Music Recording, Film and Video, News Syndicates, Libraries and Archives, All Other Information Services, Social Media, Internet Search Portals, Digital Publishing and Content Streaming, Search Engine Optimization Services, Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers, Book Publishers, Newspaper and magazines Publishers.



Companies Mentioned: Alphabet Inc.; Facebook, Inc.; The Walt Disney Company; Comcast Corporation; ViacomCBS Inc.



Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



