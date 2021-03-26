Outlook on the Crunchy Chocolate Global Market to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crunchy Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report finds that the global crunchy chocolate market reached a value of US$ 2.95 Billion in 2020.



Crunchy chocolate or wafer chocolate is mostly made by coating a piece of wafer with a layer of chocolate. However, sometimes nuts, fruits, cereals, etc. are also added along with a filling of delectable flavours such as honey, caramel and butterscotch to enhance its flavour. Nowadays, manufacturers are introducing crunchy chocolates which are not only delicious but also cater to the needs and demands of a health-conscious consumer-base. Hence, organic chocolate, vegan gluten-free chocolate and energy bars are emerging as the most sought-after chocolate types around the world.



There are a number of uses of crunchy chocolate which have contributed in influencing its demand. Crumbs and chunks of crunchy chocolate are used with beverages such as coffee and smoothies, or are used to make chocolate sandwiches. Some of the other factors responsible for the growth in the demand for crunchy chocolates include premiumisation, thriving fast-food industry, expanding distribution channels, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global crunchy chocolate market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The report has analysed the global crunchy chocolate market on the basis of distribution channels, covering super- and hyper-markets, convenience stores, non-grocery retailers and others. The report has further segmented the market on the basis of region covering Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Australasia. Currently, Western Europe represents the largest region for crunchy chocolate, accounting for the majority of the market share.



This report provides a deep insight into the global crunchy chocolate industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a crunchy chocolate manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, consultants, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the crunchy chocolate industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global crunchy chocolate market size in 2020?

2. What will be the crunchy chocolate market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the major trends in the global crunchy chocolate market?

4. What are the global crunchy chocolate market drivers?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global crunchy chocolate market?

6. What is the global crunchy chocolate market breakup by distribution channel?

7. What are the major regions in the global crunchy chocolate market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chocolate Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Share of Key Players

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Global Crunchy Chocolate Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Price Structure

6.4.3 Price Trends

6.5 Market by Region

6.6 Market by Distribution Channel

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Cocoa Growers

6.9.3 Cocoa Grinders

6.9.4 Coverture/Industrial Chocolate Manufacturers

6.9.5 End Use Industries

6.9.6 Chocolate Manufacturers

6.9.7 Distributors

6.9.8 Exporters

6.9.9 Retailers

6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Rivalry

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.11 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Western Europe

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Eastern Europe

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Asia

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Australasia

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Performance by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Non-Grocery Retailers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Crunchy Chocolate Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land, Location and Site Development

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Crunchy Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Crunchy Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



