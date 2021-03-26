The global market for antifreeze proteins is estimated at USD 4 million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.3% to reach USD 27 million by 2026

New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antifreeze Proteins Market by Type, Form, End-use, Source & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482956/?utm_source=GNW





Various types of antifreeze proteins (AFPs) are used in applications such as cosmetics, frozen food, and healthcare. Factors such as improved farm fish production in cooler climates, benefits associated with antifreeze proteins, and their usage in cryopreservation are expected to drive the growth of the antifreeze proteins market during the forecast period.



The Type I sub-segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the by type segment for antifreeze proteins market.



Type I Antifreeze protein is the most abundantly found protein in the market.It is the largest commercially extracted protein in the markets.



Some of the key companies that engage into extraction of antifreeze are A/F Protein Inc., and Nichirei Corporation. The type I antifreeze protein is gaining traction in the global markets due to its efficiency in use with other compounds.



By Form, the solid sub-segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth in antifreeze proteins market.



The solid antifreeze protein extracts find greater application in cosmetics and personal care products.As these can be easily combined to complex mixtures their demands are increasing in the market.



Further the factors such as ease of transports and storage are the driving factors for their demand fin the global market.



The medical sub-segment of the end use segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of antifreeze proteins market over the forecast period.

The need for cryopreservation spiked amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic globally.Pharma logistics providers operate largely through cold chain management for appropriate storage and delivery of drugs and medicinal compounds.



Thus, the medicine end use sector is estimated to largely drive the demand for quality antifreeze protein compounds.



The insect sub-segment is estimated to observe the fastest market growth in the antifreeze market during the forecast period.

Insects due to their availability and cheaper source for extraction of antifreeze proteins their use is being extensively studied.The antifreeze proteins from insects show distinctive structures and properties as compared to those found in any other sources.



Thus their market is estimated to grow in the near future.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Value Chain: Supply Side- 69%, Demand Side- 31%

• By Designation: CXO’s - 31%, Managers - 24%, and Executives – 45%

• By Region: North America – 24%, Europe – 29%, Asia Pacific – 32%, South America- 12%, and Rest of the World (RoW) * – 3%.

* RoW includes Africa, and Middle East.



Leading players profiled in this report

• Nichirei Corporation. (Japan)

• Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

• A/F Protein Inc. (US)

• Sirona Biochem (Canada)

• Unilever (Netherlands)

• ProtoKinetix, Inc. (US)

• Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

• Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd (Japan)

• Beijing Huacheng Jinke Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

• Rishon Biochem Co., Ltd (China)

• MyBiosource, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the antifreeze proteins market on the basis of type, form, end-use, source and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the Food antifreeze proteins market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the antifreeze proteins market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the antifreeze proteins market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482956/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________