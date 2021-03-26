Business transacted at AGM 2021

The annual general meeting of H+H International A/S was held today in accordance with the agenda in the notice of 4 March 2021 convening the annual general meeting, cf. company announcement No. 404 of 4 March 2021.

The shareholders at the general meeting adopted the audited annual report for 2020.

In addition, the shareholders at the general meeting passed the following resolutions:

to discharge the Board of Directors and the Executive Board from liability;

to carry forward the result according to the adopted annual report for 2020 to the next financial year, and that there shall be no payment of dividend;

to approve the remuneration report for 2020 by way of an advisory vote;

to approve the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2021;

to approve authorisation of the the Board of Directors, until the next annual general meeting, to allow the company to acquire treasury shares on an ongoing basis up to an aggregate nominal maximum amount corresponding to 10% of the company's share capital in accordance with section 198 of the Danish Companies Act. The purchase price paid in connection with the acquisition of the treasury shares must not deviate by more than 10% from the most recently quoted market price of the shares on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S at the time of acquisition;

to approve amendment of Article 6.1 of the Articles of Association to allow for electronic general meetings without physical attendance, so that the Article now reads:

“The general meeting shall have the supreme authority in all the Company’s affairs. General meetings with physical attendance shall be held at a venue in the Capital Region of Denmark as determined by the Board of Directors. General meetings may be held as electronic meetings without physical attendance as determined by the Board of Directors. Participation in electronic general meetings shall take place via electronic media enabling the shareholders to attend, express their opinion and vote at the general meeting and which ensures that the general meeting can be conducted in a proper manner in accordance with the Danish Companies Act. Information on the procedures for participation in electronic general meetings shall be made available for the shareholders when the notice convening the general meeting is published.“;

to re-appoint Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor;

to re-elect Kent Arentoft, Stewart A Baseley, Volker Christmann, Pierre-Yves Jullien, Miguel Kohlmann and Helen MacPhee to the company’s Board of Directors; and

to authorise the chairman of the annual general meeting, with a right of substitution, to make such amendments and additions to the resolutions passed by the general meeting and to the application for registration with the Danish Business Authority as the Authority may require for registration.

After the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors re-elected Kent Arentoft as its chairman.





