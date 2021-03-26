The microcarriers market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7%

New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microcarrier Market by Equipment, Consumables, Microcarrier, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05472849/?utm_source=GNW



• By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the microcarriers market



The microcarriers market by product is categorized into major consuambles and equipments.Consumables dominated the market in 2020.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising awareness about advantages of serum-free media over sera/serum-containing media, growing demand for reagents in research applications and new product launches by prominent market players.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the microcarriers market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the geographical expasnion by pharmaceutcial companies in emerging countries, collaborations and partnerships between government organizations and biopharmaceutical manufacturers and growth of biopharmaceutical industry.



North America: the largest share of the microcarriers market

North America accounted for the largest share of the microcarriers market. Factors such as the to recent approvals for biologics by regulatory authorities, strategic collaborations among well-established players in bioprocesising industry and exponential growth of pharmaceutical sector, especially in the US, are the major factors driving the market growth.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 70%, Demand Side- 30%

• By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs, Directors--30%, Managers - 45%

• By Region— North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, APAC – 20%, LATAM- 10%, MEA- 5%



The microcarriers market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Corning (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), BD (US), Merck (Germany), ChemoMetec (Denmark), CESCO Bioengineering (Taiwan), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Esco VacciXcell (Singapore), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Getinge AB (Sweden), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (US), Solida Biotech (Germany), Stobbe Pharma (Sweden), Distek, Inc. (US), Celltainer Biotech (Netherlands), G&G Technologies Inc. (US), Tantti (Taiwan), Percell Biolytica (Sweden), PIERRE GUERIN (France), PBS Biotech, Inc. (US), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), and ABEC, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the microcarriers market based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), Consumables (Media (Sera/Serum-based Media, Serum-free Media, Other Media), Reagents, Microcarriers (Collagen-coated Microcarriers, Cationic Microcarriers, Protein-coated Microcarriers, Untreated Microcarriers, Other Microcarriers), Application (Biopharmaceutical Production (Vaccine Production, Therapeutic Protein Production), Cell and Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Other Applications), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academic and Research Institutes, Cell Banks)



The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the microcarriers market



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the microcarriers market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

